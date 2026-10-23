Clayface Easter eggs: 17 DC and Batman references you might have missed

The latest DCU movie, Clayface, might be very standalone – but it still features some interesting connections to the wider DC universe.
Below, we've rounded up the 17 biggest Clayface Easter eggs and DC references in the film, including some references to Batman. There's quite a lot tucked away in the background of the film, so it's well worth watching with your eyes peeled.
Of course, that means there are Clayface spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you're not up to date. If you've seen the film, then head below for everything we spotted. And, for even more, read our spoiler-free Clayface review.
Both Matt Hagen and Dr. Caitlyn are from the Narrows, an area of Gotham City you might recognize from the comics, or Batman Begins. It's one of the most dangerous areas of Gotham.
Imperial Pictures
At the start of the film, Matt is making a movie for a studio that looks to be very much based on Warner Bros. (it even has that iconic water tower). The studio name is Imperial Pictures, which hails from 'Feat of Clay,' the two-part Batman: The Animated Series episode that introduces Matt Hagen as a struggling actor and is a huge inspiration for the movie. In the Animated Series, Imperial Pictures also shares a lot in common with Warner Bros.
Wayne Community Center
The place where Matt mentors student actors is named the Wayne Community Center. We didn't spot this one ourselves, but it's revealed in the film's production notes. This, of course, is a reference to Batman – AKA Bruce Wayne.
Tim Burton's Batman
It's (almost) impossible to spot in the film, but the production notes reveal that two props from Tim Burton's 1989 Batman are reused in Clayface. One is a coffee table used by Jack Nicholson's Joker, seen in Matt's penthouse apartment, and the other is a chair used when Matt undergoes a consultation for plastic surgery, which comes from the set where Nicholson's Joker also had surgery.
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DA's office
When Matt takes Markos Szabo to court after his horrific disfigurement, we hear a reference to the DA's office. Gotham's most famous District Attorney is one Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face.
Ace Chemicals
It's not explicitly labeled as Ace Chemicals, but a building with burning chimneys can be seen through Matt's penthouse window after his disfigurement as he watches the Oscars. This bears a strong resemblance to the chemical plant, which is where the Joker fell into a vat of acid and was permanently disfigured in The Killing Joke graphic novel (adopted as his de facto origin), in a thematic parallel to Matt's own fate.
One Bad Day
The actor who wins the Oscar Matt was nominated for triumphs for a role in a film titled One Bad Day. This is a concept the Joker refers to in The Killing Joke to explain his philosophy that a single bad day could drive anyone to madness – which is what happened to him after he was disfigured by the Ace Chemicals acid. Matt has his own bad day when he is attacked by Szabo and his friends betray him.
The GCPD
The Gotham City Police Department figures in the storyline via Caitlyn's fiancé, John Borrelli, who is an honest cop in the notoriously corrupt police force, much like Jim Gordon.
Missing posters
The GCPD and the streets of Gotham are plastered with missing posters. While none seem to feature significant names, they are a reminder that Gotham is a hotbed of criminal activity, and they could be setting up a future storyline.
Coast City
DC's answer to LA, Coast City, is where Matt Hagen works as a rising star actor. In the comics, it's home to Green Lantern Hal Jordan and is the site of the Edwards Air Force Base, where Hal was stationed.
Amusement Mile
Caitlyn walks past a large, neon sign advertising Amusement Mile, which is emblazoned with the grinning visage of a clown. Amusement Mile is a fairground strip in the comics, and, as the clown suggests, a haunt of the Joker's and Harley Quinn's.
Building names
The film's production notes identify two Easter eggs related to building names: the Moldoff Building is named after Sheldon Moldoff, a Golden Age era Batman artist, and Kane's Candy Store, named after Batman's co-creator Bob Kane.
Jitters Coffee
Jitters Coffee, a brand seen in Superman, can be seen again in Clayface. "I went to see James Gunn's Superman in the cinema. I really loved it, and I knew nothing that I was going to be involved in this movie," Max Minghella, who plays John Borrelli, told us. "And then, quite quickly after I saw that film in the cinema, I was on set holding a Jitters Coffee cup, which is featured in Superman. And I do think it was one of the most surreal moments of my life, because I was like, 'I just went to see this film, and there was this prop in the movie, and now I'm holding that prop,' but it felt like it was yesterday. And I thought, 'Wow, the magic of movies.' I never get over it. It's just a kid in a candy shop, it's so fun."
Club Vesuvius
The nightclub Matt attacks at the end of the film borrows its name from Club Vesuvius in the comics, which is owned by Johnny Sabatino.
Gotham Gazette
A Gotham Gazette newspaper can be spotted in the film. In the comics, it counts Vicki Vale – frequent love interest of Bruce Wayne's – among its employees.
Gotham Knights and Gotham Goliaths
Background actors wearing Gotham Knights and Gotham Goliaths merchandise are seen in the film. These are the names of sports teams found in the pages of DC comics.
Special thanks
Batman creators Bob Kane and Bill Finger are credited with special thanks, along with Batman: The Animated Series masterminds Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, and Marv Wolfman, who wrote part 1 of the 'Feat of Clay' episodes which introduced Matt Hagen as a disfigured actor in the show.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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