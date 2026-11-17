The Batman 2 has taken so long to make that Robert Pattinson is reportedly no longer legally contracted to appear in a third movie, leaving the future of DC Elseworlds' Caped Crusader unclear.
According to a new report from The Wrap, "the protracted production of The Batman: Part II has allowed Pattinson to slip out from under his contract." The deal originally held the star to make a third and final outing as the Gotham vigilante. But now that the contract will have seemingly timed out by the time of a third movie, it is not clear what will happen to Pattinson's Bat.
The Batman sequel has seen its fair share of setbacks. Originally set to release in October 2025, it was pushed back multiple times all the way to early 2028. Most recently, the project was momentarily put on hold when director Matt Reeves stepped away from production for personal reasons. However, filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has now taken the reins. Still, The Batman: Part II is certainly a long time coming, as the first movie hit screens in 2022 – six years before the sequel is set to release.
Pattinson's recent casting as a legendary agent 007 further complicates things. On November 16, it was announced that Pattinson had been cast as the next James Bond, in Amazon MGM Studios' first take on the British spy led by Dune director Denis Villeneuve. Despite Pattinson previously stating he would only sign on to three Bond movies and being a few years older than the other candidates, he still landed the role.
James Bond movies are a huge undertaking, which will certainly take up a lot of Pattinson's time moving forward, leaving little room for The Batman. Alas, Pattinson has proven he can take on big projects one after the other. Just this year, Pattinson has starred in The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime, and will be introduced to the world of Dune this December in Villeneuve's third and final movie.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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