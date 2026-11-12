Constantine director Francis Lawrence thinks it's more likely a Keanu Reeves sequel will happen now James Gunn has left DC

While fans worry about the state of DC after news of James Gunn and Peter Safran's exit, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, as the shakeup has made Constantine director Francis Lawrence believe that a sequel can actually happen now.
"Not that I want anybody to lose their jobs… but I will say that we’ve been trying to make Constantine 2 for 20-something years, and we have an idea, and we have a script, and we’ve been wanting to make it," said Lawrence to Collider, "and the people that were at DC were an impediment to us making it. So, we are now more hopeful as of yesterday’s news that maybe now there will be another opportunity."
Lawrence added, "There’s always been obstacles in the road to making it, and it’s not me, it’s not Keanu, it’s not Akiva. J.J. [Abrams] is on it, as well. We all want to do it. So, it’s really going to be people at Paramount, Warner, whoever’s running DC now, getting everybody on board to say, like, 'Hey, we can do a sequel of our version of Constantine.'"
On November 9, it was announced that Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as DC Studios co-CEOs on December 1, 2026, just over four years after they were hired. The pair will be replaced by former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham. This comes not long after Skydance-owned Paramount acquired Warner Bros. and all it owns, including HBO, DC Studios, and various franchises.
Released in 2005, Constantine loosely adapts DC Comics' Hellblazer series, following Keanu Reeves as cynical exorcist John Constantine, who can travel between the realms of life and death. But when he is approached by Rachel Weisz's detective to help investigate her twin sister's death, Constantine unravels a conspiracy where demons are trying to enter the real world. The movie was actually Lawrence's directorial debut, before he went on to helm such titles as The Hunger Games and I Am Legend.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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