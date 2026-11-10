Marvel fans want James Gunn back after his DC departure: "Start drafting the script for Guardians of the Galaxy 4"

"Kevin Feige, it's time to bring James Gunn back into the fold," said one fan on Reddit just hours after the news broke. Others seem to agree, as another added, "The people acting like Gunn is awful and don’t want him returning to Marvel are fucking crazy. All three Guardians of the Galaxy movies are great, and he was a great second or third unit director to have on hand for the bigger projects. You’d be crazy to not welcome him back. He has still done cosmic Marvel the best when it comes to the movies."
One fan on Twitter let Gunn know exactly what he should do next, writing, "start drafting the script for Guardians of the Galaxy 4." Another said, "James Gunn no longer DC head means Guardians of the Galaxy 4 confirmed at Marvel?" Let's go."
Gunn started working with Marvel in 2012 when he was hired to co-write and direct the first Guardians of the Galaxy, which was released in 2014. The filmmaker went on to direct scenes in Doctor Strange and wrote and directed the second Guardians movie. However, just as he was slated to direct the third movie, Disney fired Gunn from Marvel Studios in 2018 due to resurfaced social media posts.
Gunn was rehired by Marvel in 2019 and later directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. But he slowly made the jump to DC, writing and directing the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and then the HBO show Peacemaker. Then in 2022, Gunn was made co-CEO of DC Studios alongside his long-term collaborator Safran. However, with Gunn now stepping down as DC boss, perhaps the filmmaker will jump ship again.
The DC shake-up comes after Skydance acquired Warner Bros. earlier this year. Gunn and Safran will be replaced by former Marvel Studios executive Jeremy Latcham on December 1, 2026. In a statement posted on Instagram, Gunn said he feels relieved and that he "disliked the at-times corporate nature of the job" and had "difficulty" with "dividing my time between projects" and his role as CEO.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.