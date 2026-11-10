Marvel fans think Paul Bettany's Vision has the best lines in the MCU

As VisionQuest nears its end, Marvel fans think Paul Bettany's Vision has delivered some of the best dialogue in the MCU.
"Paul Bettany aka The Vision has THE best lines," a fan writes on Reddit, quoting the likes of "what is grief, if not love persevering" and "You have placed me on a pedestal so impossibly high, and not to honor me, not to honor me! But to spare yourself the effort of the climb."
"They're not as lengthy as [Stellan] Skarsgård's in Andor, but wow do the writers serve Bettany up such eloquently succinct truths," they add. "If the man were to have another series as the Human Torch, what would they grace us with?"
"I know everyone always wants a Morgan Freeman narration but Paul Bettany has amazing delivery. His cadence and tone are spectacular," agrees one fan. Another adds: "When he tells Wanda, 'We're out of time' in Infinity War is a perfect example of that amazing cadence and emphasis where you immediately understand he's talking to her and her alone."
"Bettany makes a strong case for being the best cast role in the MCU, and that's saying something, because the MCU's casting has been phenomenal," says someone else.
"Totally agree, Vision's character development and dialogue are some of the best in the MCU, those quotes hit hard," says another viewer.
"He has great lines because he's a non-human commenting on the human condition, which is always ripe for interesting thoughts," thinks another fan.
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Another person's take is: "So true. Such epic lines epically delivered. I love Paul's voice so much. Jarvis has been my favorite because of it and The Vision instantly was my favorite character when Paul turned up playing him."
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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