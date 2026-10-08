VisionQuest first reactions call the Marvel show a "near-perfect conclusion" and a "genuine love letter to WandaVision fans"

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The first reactions to VisionQuest are praising it as a worthy conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy

Ultron and Vision in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We're days away from reuniting with everyone's favorite synthezoid, or a version of him, in VisionQuest, and the hype is building, with social media reactions appearing online.

The first episode was shown today at New York Comic Con, and fans are liking what they see so far. @sagesurge said, "They showed the first epsiode of Vision Quest and it was interesting. It's incredibly smart, stylish, funny, and full of philosophy. I'm just waiting for James Spader to go FULL Ultron." @arkh4m also added that "We just saw the premiere for Vision Quest. And I really liked it, fascinating premiere. White Vision trying to get in touch with the emotions of Vision and from WandaVision. Great connector to the other two."

@demetherself wrote, "VisionQuest is a worthy successor to WandaVision, and it feels like a love letter to Wanda Maximoff at times. It tackles the themes of love, grief, generational trauma, and identity. The relationship between Tommy and Vision will leave you wanting more from this family. James Spader is a delight, and Emily Hampshire is a surprisingly entertaining addition."

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"The WandaVision trilogy comes to a near-perfect conclusion with #VisionQuest," adds @Elphaba_Anne. "Terry Matalas does a masterful job showing a deep love for and understanding of many projects that paved the way while still making the story his own, executing a distinct creative vision (pun intended)."

@JoBlo also gave the show the kind of praise worth getting giddy about, revealing that "VisionQuest is a full circle moment for the #MCU. Paul Bettany is great in a long-overdue return as Vision, while James Spader steals the show as Ultron. Heartfelt, innovative, and the most fun Marvel Television has been in quite some time."

It's great to see that so many returning MCU stars in this mysterious show are getting the flowers they deserve. @TheDecider assured that we're in for a treat, writing, "The series delivers a genuine love letter to WandaVision fans, moving the story into something deeper & more mature that serves as a perfect closer to the trilogy. Paul Bettany shines in every episode, while James Spader’s Ultron is exactly what the show needs."

We'll see how they all get their wires crossed when VisionQuest arrives on Disney+ on October 14. To keep up to date with Marvel news, check out our New York Comic Con Marvel panel live blog.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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