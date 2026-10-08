Marvel NYCC 2026 Live Coverage – Everything announced at the Marvel panel

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How to watch the Marvel TV and animation panel at New York Comic Con 2026 The New York Comic Con Marvel TV and Animation panel takes places from 4:15-5:45pm ET (that's 1:15-2:45pm PT/9:15-10:45pm BST) on the Empire Stage at New York Comic Con.



However, Marvel's New York Comic Con panel won't be livestreamed, so the only way to keep up with the latest news and announcements is to be in the room… or know someone who is, like your pals at GamesRadar+. We'll be on the ground to bring you the latest news the moment it drops, so stick around and we'll keep you up to date on the very latest from the world of Marvel, as it happens.

T-minus 1-hour till it all kicks off! A quick reminder of the current status of Marvel TV and animation: VisionQuest – premieres on Wednesday October 14 (that's next week!) and runs for 8 episodes. The Vision-centric show follows on from 2021's WandaVision and 2024's Agatha All Along, and is billed as a conclusion to that trilogy. Paul Bettany returns as Vision, and James Spader reprises genocidal AI Ultron, but in human form.

– premieres on Wednesday October 14 (that's next week!) and runs for 8 episodes. The Vision-centric show follows on from 2021's WandaVision and 2024's Agatha All Along, and is billed as a conclusion to that trilogy. Paul Bettany returns as Vision, and James Spader reprises genocidal AI Ultron, but in human form. Daredevil: Born Again season 3 – Recently confirmed as the final season of the Daredevil revival series, Born Again season 3 is sending Daredevil out on a high by reuniting the Defenders – Matt Murdock, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist – for the first time since their 2017 team-up on Netflix.

– Recently confirmed as the final season of the Daredevil revival series, Born Again season 3 is sending Daredevil out on a high by reuniting the Defenders – Matt Murdock, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist – for the first time since their 2017 team-up on Netflix. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 – The long-awaited second season of Marvel's animated Spidey series is set to air in January 2027. The alt-universe Spidey story is set to introduce Gwen Stacy – and potentially Spider-Gwen – in season 2.

– The long-awaited second season of Marvel's animated Spidey series is set to air in January 2027. The alt-universe Spidey story is set to introduce Gwen Stacy – and potentially Spider-Gwen – in season 2. X-Men '97 season 3 – After (mostly) surviving the Age of Apocalypse, Marvel's mutants are set to face an even bigger threat in season 3 – shapeshifting assassin Mystique, who's finally making a long-awaited return to the '97-verse.

– After (mostly) surviving the Age of Apocalypse, Marvel's mutants are set to face an even bigger threat in season 3 – shapeshifting assassin Mystique, who's finally making a long-awaited return to the '97-verse. Marvel Zombies season 2 – Little is known about the upcoming second season of What If?... spin-off Marvel Zombies, but given the first season ended with Ms. Marvel seemingly trapped in Zombie Wanda's construct, anything could happen. And that's it! After Daredevil: Born Again season 3, there isn't a single live-action Marvel show officially in the works at present, though there are reports of multiple shows in development, including a spy series code-named Zodiac. Could that make an appearance tonight?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios) If you've been keeping up with the Daredevil: Born Again season 3 news, you'll know it hasn't been smooth sailing behind the scenes. Reportedly, showrunner Dario Scardapane exited in the middle of post-production on the final season when his contract wasn't renewed. A particularly odd choice when you consider it was Scardapane who rescued the first season by more clearly establishing it as a continuation of the Netflix show. After the shock cancellation of Wonder Man season 2, it's left Marvel Studios in the peculiar position of having no officially announced live-action Disney Plus shows in the works following Born Again season 3 next March. Of course, we could learn what those future plans are today, and perhaps we'll get some much-needed clarity about what's going on with Born Again's final season.

What happened the last time Marvel were at New York Comic-Con? VisionQuest, Wonder Man, X-Men '97 season 2, and more were teased last year. But there was nothing more memorable than Jessica Jones herself, Krysten Ritter, leaking the behind-closed-doors Daredevil: Born Again season 2 trailer on her Instagram stories. Not that we would ever condone leaks, but if a Daredevil: Born Again season 3 trailer is shown behind closed doors this year, let's pray Ritter is in the room.

10 minutes to go! This is your 10-minute warning! Just enough time to use the loo and stock up on snacks before the fireworks begin. In the meantime, why not remind yourself what went down at the end of Daredevil: Born Again season 2.

A quick reminder on timings: the Marvel TV and animation panel runs from 4:15pm ET until 5:45pm ET – a whopping 90 minute panel. Though we don't yet know how much of that time could be taken up by footage shown only to those in the room. We're seated at the Empire Stage now, ready to bring you every morsel of Marvel news as it happens.

As is traditional for big conventions, the Marvel TV and animation panel is running a little late, but we expect it to kick off in a matter of minutes. Hold tight...

The Marvel TV and animation panel has begun The Marvel TV and animation panel is now underway! The show started with a sizzle reel feature a brief glimpse of Matt in the midst of (another) prison fight, from Daredevil: Born Again season 3.

As it's Comic Con, Marvel comics are getting their moment in the spotlight first. Marvel have also dropped a brand new, and suitably trippy, poster for VisionQuest, which you can check out below. (Image credit: MarvelStudios)

New Marvel TV show announced Big news from the Marvel TV panel: a brand new show, Marvel Zodiac has been announced by Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum: "It's a it's a spy thriller," Winderbaum said, confirming earlier reports. "We start shooting in London this spring. Comes out in 2028 on Disney Plus. I'm sure there's going to be lots of spoilers because we're going to start casting it in the next couple weeks, and it is amazing." An official logo was also revealed, with Winderbaum noting "If you're a fan of the comics, there is a lot hidden in that logo." Revealing the newest show from Marvel Television… #NYCC https://t.co/J1K1YF08GTOctober 8, 2026

Three new Marvel Zombies specials have also been confirmed, seemingly instead of season 2: "Brian Andrews, the director of Marvel Zombies, who's also directed some of my favorite episodes of What If, is back for three more Marvel Zombies," said Winderbaum. "Starting with in Halloween 2027, Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier." Winderbaum says the special has "some real big surprises" in it. "Then the following year, following 2028, Marvel Zombies: The Fist of Khonshu. Then the culmination, Halloween 2029, Marvel Zombies, The Last Guardian." Winderbaum says. "I won't tell you who The Last Guardian is, but it's very, very exciting. We're about halfway through Animatics. It's like a gory, blood splattery, but also quite beautiful show that I cannot believe Disney Plus lets us make." Starting Halloween 2027, Marvel Animation’s #MarvelZombies returns with all-new specials on Disney+: 🧟 The Winter Soldier 2027🧟 The Fist of Khonshu 2028 🧟 The Last Guardian 2029 pic.twitter.com/pct8iespWIOctober 8, 2026

Marvel brought the goods to NYCC with exclusive footage from X-Men '97 season 3. Opening with someone spraypainting ‘Where are the X-Men’ on a wall, this was followed by quick shots of riots on the streets. Mutants, evidently, aren't being allowed to travel anywhere without documentation. A Sentinel appears and tries to kill a mutant, but The Brotherhood shows up. Cut to Storm and Xavier in a limo, talking about the fate of the US with an anti-mutant president. They arrive at a wedding… She-Hulk is a guest! It’s Rogue and Gambit’s wedding!

The first poster for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 is here, and it confirms two exciting bits of news: the new season will relase on January 13, 2026 and it will feature Venom! 🕸️Marvel Animation’s #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan Season 2 THWIPs onto Disney+ January 13, 2026. pic.twitter.com/KNk0zcY35lOctober 8, 2026

The Defenders are here! It's Daredevil: Born Again season 3 time, and the Defenders have taken the stage! Someone forgot to announce Mike Colter, and after so profuse apologizing, the entire team has been reunited live on stage. Charlie Cox has already thrown a cat among the pigeons by recognizing the #SaveDaredevil campaign when asked about the final season. "All I'll say is that I imagine the #SaveDaredevil campaign will be gearing up for reality. You don't want to face the wrath of the Save Daredevil people."

Marvel just brought exclusive footage from Daredevil: Born Again season 3 to New York Comic Con. The footage featured all the Defenders minus Matt Murdock looking badass in a government building. The footage cuts to Matt in prison, followed by Bullseye setting off a bomb in prison. Matt makes a Daredevil costume out of his orange jumpsuit and seemingly beats a guy to death. "I made a choice to pay for my so-called crimes of stopping a madman from turning the city into his own personal kingdom," Matt says via voiceover. "And if that is the bargain, I will pay for that choice every time."

VisionQuest exclusive trailer description The cast and crew of VisionQuest are now on stage, including Paul Bettany, James Spader, showrunner Terry Matalas and more. When asked what Vision has been doing since he flew off at the end of WandaVision, Bettany quips: "I've just been working in a pub. No truth be told, I've been hanging out with Terry trying to figure out how we can tell a superhero story about fathers and sons, but one with a robot and a human son. And then Terry suggested we get the band back together and and call Spader up." A new trailer played for the Comic Con crowd. Tommy Shepherd, aka Vision's son, has been kidnapped and Ultron thinks they should "kill them all" to bring him home. That's our problematic fave killer robot. "This is a fight I likely won't win," says Vision. "But remember, family is forever." Brad Winderbaum says it's the "most-fun show I ever got to work on" before cueing up the pilot episode of VisionQuest for the Comic Con crowd.