Charlie Cox says "You don't want to invite the wrath of the Save Daredevil people" as Marvel officially confirms Daredevil: Born Again will end with season 3

Fans of the Man Without Fear had their worst ones realized last month when it was announced that Daredevil: Born Again season 3 would end after its third season. It comes as no surprise, then, that Charlie Cox hanging up his horns as Matthew Murdock for what might be the final time was a topic of discussion at today's Marvel Television panel at NYCC, along with some new footage for the vigilante's swansong.
The last time we saw the hero of Hell's Kitchen, he was thrown behind bars after confessing he was Daredevil to bring down Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) at the end of Daredevil: Born Again season 2. At the New York Comic Con, we got a glimpse of how he's handling things in some exciting new footage. Would you believe it? Matthew Murdock is punching people. Again.
The footage begins with the worst-kept secret in the MCU as Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and the former(?) Iron Fist, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) walk into a government building. We then see Matt (Cox) in prison, while elsewhere Wilson Bethel's Bullseye sets off a bomb in the big house, too.
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The footage ends with Matt making his own makeshift Daredevil outfit from an orange prison jumpsuit, echoing the look he wore in Chip Zdarsky's comic run. As he gets to work on his new get-up, a voiceover from Matt can be heard, accepting his sentencing. "I made a choice to pay for my so-called crimes of stopping a madman from turning the city into his own personal kingdom," he says. "And if that is the bargain, I will pay for that choice every time."
Of course, the excitement is bittersweet, since this could be the last time we see Cox do time as Matt Murdock, even if he joked about the recent news. During the panel, host Brandon Davis mentioned it was the final season, and Cox jokingly pretended to hear the news for the first time. "What, what?" He then added, "All I'll say is that I imagine the 'Save Daredevil' campaign will be gearing up for reality. You don't want to invite the wrath of the 'Save Daredevil' people."
We'll have to find out how the final dance with the devil arrives on Disney+ next year. For more, here's every other Marvel update from the Marvel TV New York Comic-Con panel.
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