Marvel TV boss says "save Daredevil" is great but so is "watch Daredevil": "The biggest leverage I have is the actual viewership numbers"

Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will be the final season of the Marvel TV show, and according to Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum that was always the plan. However, in a new interview, he did also make some interesting comments about TV show cancelations, making reference to Daredevil: Born Again.
Speaking about Wonder Man's axing earlier this year, presenter Brandon Davis suggested that the series could make a return down the line, akin to Daredevil's resurgence. However, Winderbaum had a pretty interesting response to that one.
"I felt like I was part of '#SaveDaredevil,'" he replied on The Brandon Davis Show. "You know it's interesting the internet, it's not what it used to be even a few years ago when you could stage a campaign and get something made like that. 'Save Daredevil' is great but we also need 'hashtag Watch Daredevil'. The biggest leverage I have, and I say this all the time, is the actual viewership numbers. That's what people are looking for, that's where I get my power to be able to make something or not. I just want people to watch the show."
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
This is in slight contradiction to the Marvel TV boss' comments on the ending of Daredevil: Born Again, which he told Davis was always planned as three seasons. "The plan was always to make a third season, to culminate it at three," he explained. "The way we were looking at it, the original series is three seasons, Born Again three seasons. They're kind of like trade paperbacks, collections you can slot into your shelves."
He also implied that this may not be the end of the line as they're going to "take a breath and see what's next for the character".
His comments come after Charlie Cox told us that he had a "good sense" that the show was going to be canceled again.
For more on all things Marvel, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.