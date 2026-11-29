Cyber Monday GTA 6 deals might be your last chance for a while to get the biggest game of the year for less than full price, and your last chance this year to get setup-enhancing hardware while it's going cheap. These are expensive times to be a gamer, so it's worth spending what money you can while your budget goes a little further than it would normally.
That's true of controllers, headsets, speakers, gaming chairs, TVs, monitors, and any other gadgets you'd like to get your hands on to give your gaming space the refresh it needs so you can enjoy the game as much as possible. Thankfully, all this stuff is still seeing discounts from Black Friday, but as Cyber Monday draws closer, we run the risk of deals disappearing, stock running thin, or retailers dipping prices further in an attempt to shift stock and meet sales targets.
The great news is that the game itself has been seeing discounts in the first week it's launched. In the UK, retailers are going crazy with prices to try and sell you a code in a box, enticing you away from the convenience of buying GTA 6 digitally on your console.
To get things started, I've supplied 7 Cyber Monday GTA 6 deals I think you should know about straight off the bat. But if those aren't doing it for you, I'll be updating this page with live updates to keep you in the loop with the latest discounts, stock updates, and reiterating which products I'd personally recommend after countless hours of use.
I've been reviewing PS5 and Xbox accessories and their deals for four years as GamesRadar+'s hardware editor. I'm also a huge GTA fan, so I'm excited to pull both of those things together for this live report to recommend you the gear that'll make your time with this much-anticipated game all the more special. I'm only going to recommend the stuff I've actually had hands-on time with, reviewed, and would happily use or recommend to a friend.
Favorite GTA games: GTA 4, GTA Online, GTA: San Andreas
The GameSir G7 Pro is the best controller for most players who don't want to break the bank on Xbox, but still want great functionality. There are options with larger feature sets I'll be seeking out, so stay tuned to the live updates further down the page, but when this is discounted, it's hard for most players to disagree with.
The version we're pointing you toward is the new Ocean Breeze, which is definitely GTA 6-inspired. It's not seeing a discount in the UK, though, unfortunately.
The Fractal Scape is a premium-feeling gaming headset at a mid-range price. It's one I use every day and although it won't be any help to Xbox players, it'll be an excellent choice for PS5 and PC players looking to grab a headset that punches above its weight in terms of audio quality.
If you're noticing in your early weeks with GTA 6 that your old chair is getting a bit worse for wear, I'd recommend the Corsair TC500 Luxe. Especially for a more relaxed, comfy, and sturdy seat you'll want to spend lots of time in, this is one of my favorite console-leaning desk chairs.
On Xbox instead? This is our top controller recommendation
The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited has been ruling the Xbox controller roost since we reviewed it last year. It's also our go-to pad for GTA 6. Those excellent face buttons, a wide array of extra clackers to configure, a premium feel, and the included charging stand stand tallest here - even if the screen feels like a gimmicky add-on. The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited is also taking part in Cyber Monday GTA 6 deals this week as well.
The $199.99 MSRP has taken a 25% discount at Amazon, dropping down to $149.99 for only the third time in its life (and the second time this year). Day to day this has been a $170 - $200 controller in 2026 so far - this is a record-low.
My love for the DualSense's triggers and haptics have also put the Edge model back on my radar this holiday season. I've grown too attached to the back buttons on the Scuf Omega, but without those extra Sony features actually picking up the third party controller for a GTA 6 session feels like I'm missing out on something.
It's expensive (though not as expensive as the Scuf model), but combining both DualSense-specific features and customizable back buttons makes the DualSense Edge a stretch goal for my setup right now.
It's $30 off in this weekend's Cyber deals, dropping back down to its lowest-ever $169 sales price.
Sony's limited edition black GTA 6 DualSense is still up for grabs as well!
We first spotted the black GTA 6 DualSense back on the shelves over Black Friday, and it's stuck around for Cyber weekend sales. The limited edition controller initially sold out during its first pre-order run, but is back in action at PS Direct right now. There's no saving here unfortunately, you'll find it at its usual $84 MSRP.
GTA 6 has made me appreciate the DualSense a whole lot more
That haptic feedback and those adaptive triggers hit a little different in GTA 6, so I'd thoroughly recommend using the gamepad you have with your console first and foremost. If you're after a fresh set of clackers, though, the PS5 controller is still on sale this Cyber weekend.
Amazon has a sturdy roster of different colorways up for grabs, at $20 off their usual rates.
Looking to kick back in the Keys for the first time this Sunday? Here's your updated GTA 6 game deal update.
Right now we're still all heading to Loaded for the best price in the US. The code site has the standard PS5 edition for $71.99 (was $79.99). That's a couple of bucks more than its Black Friday price, but it's still the best deal you'll find on the web right now. Just note this one's just for US players.
In the UK, ShopTo is your go-to. The site has £70 PS Store gift cards (enough to cover you for the standard edition) for £60.85 while the Xbox version is down to £55.85 (was £69.99).
Also play on PC? Or holding out for the PC GTA 6 release?
If you've got the budget for it, then the Arctis Nova Pro Omni is going to give your PC audio a punch. This is the latest in a long line of top-tier SteelSeries headsets, so it comes with a respected pedigree but also everything that made the Nova Pro Wireless so great.
A longer battery life (per battery), an additional USB port on the dock, and audio mixing between multiple different sources are going to be the main upgrades here, though.
The Omni is also on sale for its lowest price ever this Cyber Monday, taking its lofty $399.99 launch price down to $349.99.
This is my number one headset recommendation for GTA 6
It's not the newest SteelSeries headset on the market, but I still recommend GTA 6 players opt for the Nova Pro Wireless on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It's a more premium upgrade, but if you're going straight to the top it's where I'd be looking.
The audio quality between these cups has stood the test of time, beating pretty much every gaming headset we've reviewed since - and that's with unique features like hot-swappable batteries and that EQ hub as well. Why do I recommend it over the newer Omni model?
Simply put, price. The Nova Pro Wireless is down to $229.99 in this weekend's Cyber Monday deals, while the Omni version is $349.99. What do you get in the newer version? Largely, the upgrade is netting you a Hi-Res certification on PC. Those of us earlybird console players won't be getting our money's worth there.
Tabs jumping in for Duncan this morning, so let's get to some GTA 6 savings. We've had a good showing from both PS5 and Xbox game codes this year, with a sturdy selection of accessories to enhance your setup to boot. Let's dive into my personal setup first to see how many of those discounts have stuck through the weekend so far.
We reviewed the Edifier G2000 Pro speakers earlier this year, and they really surprised us with their audio quality and caught our eye immediately with that neon sign look.
It was only when I saw these on offer during Black Friday that I realized they're the perfect way to vibe-match your setup to GTA 6 while also saving your ears from the potential damage of wearing a headset for hundreds of hours of playtime.
...The pro controller I'd recommend to you is the DualSense Edge, which is currently seeing a very, very rare discount.
Seriously, I've been watching this controller's price like a hawk for years now, and it's only dipped below its full price to this kind of level a handful of times.
If I'm totally honest, there are other PS5 controllers I'd recommend over this one, but the thing about PS5 gamepads is that if you get a third-party one (not directly made by Sony), you'll be missing out on Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers. That's because Sony's a big greedy, and they stipulate to any company it's collaborating with on a controller for PS5 that there can't be any vibration at all, so the DualSense seems more special.
There's a lot of fun haptics and whatnot for GTA 6 that you'll probably want to experience, but equally, you want some back paddles and extra functionality. That's why the DualSense Edge is kind of the best of both worlds at the moment.
I've always kind of thought this thing was too expensive for what you actually get, but at its current price, I think it's really good value.
THIS JUST IN! One of the GTA-themed GameSir G7 Pro colorways has made its way to Amazon
If you haven't seen GameSir's latest G7 Pro colorways, you're in for a treat. Naturally, this is one for the Xbox fans among you, but after waiting all of Black Friday for this deal, it's finally arrived ahead of Cyber Monday.
The Sunset Breeze model is currently available at Amazon for $71.99 (was $89.99), and although it's not an officially licensed GTA 6 colorway, it's pretty much as close as you can get. If you want to match the vibe of your setup to the game, this is one of the prettiest controllers going.
Annoyingly, the Sunset BLVD version doesn't seem to have made the leap to Amazon. You can still get it at GameSir, though; it's just a little more expensive.
If you listen to what the calendar tells you, Cyber Monday GTA 6 deals will start tomorrow; that's Monday, September 30.
I wouldn't recommend waiting until then if I were you. Cyber Monday is just the name of the extension of Black Friday these days. The deals are almost always the same, and they don't stop with Black Friday and start again; they just keep rolling.
But when Cyber Monday ends, the deals are usually gone.
That'll definitely be true of the hardware deals I'm recommending here, but the game discounts might be a different story - emphasis on might. It's hard to say whether retailers (especially UK ones) are discounting the game because it's Black Friday and Cyber Monday week, or because they're just pricing lower than Sony and Microsoft's stores because they're not seeing the sale figures they want for such a monumental revenue stream.
I can't say for certain either way. On one hand, the game discounts could continue after the event, but on the other hand, they could disappear, and you might be stuck at full price again until Christmas or beyond.
The safest bet is to make the most of the prices we have now. Speaking of which, let me pull together a rundown of GTA 6 prices in the UK and US right now.
Howdy deal hunters - time to get searching for Cyber Monday GTA 6 deals. My name's Duncan, and with the help of my teammates here at GamesRadar+ I'm going to be bringing you all the latest ways to save on GTA 6 and hardware that would work wonders in it.
Thankfully, a lot of the offers we saw over Black Friday are still going strong, so let's get going!