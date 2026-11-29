It's easy to forget the Skyrim follow-up was first announced a whopping eight years ago with a vague mood trailer and a logo for The Elder Scrolls 6. At the time, Bethesda simply wanted to assure folks that, yes, the next game in its hugely popular fantasy series is coming - but it would need to wait until after Fallout 76 (2018) and Starfield (2023).
"Every day, we're working on it," Todd Howard says in an interview with The Washington Post. "That's our main focus. The majority of the studio is on it. […] We are creating a lot of it at a really good clip, playing the game every day."
Bethesda didn't reveal an official name until earlier this month: Sentinel, alongside soft confirmation that this entry would take players to the hotter regions of Hammerfell. One of the very first concrete decisions Bethesda made about the game was its setting, in fact.
"We've known for a very, very, very long time that it's Hammerfell, and what the game was, and the themes and story," Howard adds. "We always start with the world. What are you going to be exploring, and what is the tone?"
Howard didn't answer any questions pertaining to the game's features, release window or potential platforms - there's been lots of talk about whether Xbox's newfound focus on exclusivity will extend to Sentinel. He did say that the studio isn't behind its own schedule, though: "The only thing I can say is we are where we planned to be… We're very happy with how it's looking."
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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