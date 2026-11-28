Asked about what went wrong with Mass Effect Andromeda, Darrah points the finger at the game's scrapped procedural planet system. "Casey [Hudson], he loves Star Control," Darrah explains. "In the deep DNA of Mass Effect has always been this exploration, random planet thing. It's just that the franchise has never really done it."
"So I think before Casey left, he planted the seed of them doing this and they [the developers] chased that feature. They were still working on that feature into [...] late 2016, I guess, even though it was way too late for that," Darrah continues. Mass Effect Andromeda eventually launched in March 2017.
"That feature should have been cut completely and cut a year or two earlier - and it was eventually cut completely," he adds. "But the problem is when you chase a feature like that - and it essentially happened on Dragon Age 4 as well - is that a similar kind of feature gets chased way too long, and it and it prevents actual content."
Darrah explains that the studio believed the procedural planet generation would have made up a significant portion of Mass Effect Andromeda, so scrapping the feature late into development meant there wasn't enough time to create content that would have filled the void.
"If you believe that there is a procedural system coming online that's going to provide 40% of your content, 80% of your content, whatever the number is, you don't build the content that would go in the hole that's going to be left by the eventual cutting of that feature," Darrah says.
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Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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