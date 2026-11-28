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Netflix's upcoming Assassin's Creed show will be true to the games, its director has promised. Stefan Schwartz, who directed several episodes of the upcoming series, shared an update on its progress with GamesRadar+.
The series is set in the world of the franchise but tells an original story, according to the streaming service. However, as Schwartz points out: "It's very much in the lore of Assassin's Creed, it's still very much in it, and I think it's a fun version of that world: big scale and lots of running on roofs."
The show wrapped filming in November 2026 after filming on location. "Yes, that was hot and lovely," Schwartz smiles when asked about filming in Rome. "[It was] also shot a little bit in Bulgaria as well. So I'm still editing that now."
Furious star Lola Petticrew stars in the series alongside Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, and Laura Marcus. Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, and Sean Harris are also set to star in recurring roles.
GamesRadar+ was speaking to Schwartz following his work directing The Rings of Power season 3 episode 7, which features the crafting of the One Ring for the first time on screen. He opened up about the "huge pressure" of adapting the moment without much in Tolkien's work to go off.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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