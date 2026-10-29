Ubisoft says it's done with Assassin's Creed remakes for now after Black Flag Resynced, and Assassin's Creed Hexe is "making steady progress" toward 2027 update

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, the 2026 remake of Black Flag, has been a critical and commercial success by pretty much every metric, but Ubisoft says it's done remaking classic Assassin's Creed games for now.
In Ubisoft's Fall 2026 update for the Assassin's Creed series, the studio gives an overview of the current Assassin's Creed games in development. No new games are revealed, naturally, but we do get updates on upcoming Assassin's Creed games like the multiplayer-focused Codename Invictus, which Ubisoft says is still in development and "evolving in an exciting direction that better reflects" key Assassin's Creed pillars "while staying true to its multiplayer ambitions."
Meanwhile, Assassin's Creed Hexe, the darker, witchcraft-themed next mainline entry in the series, is "making steady progress" although "there is still work ahead," says Ubisoft. "The team remains focused on delivering the unique vision at the heart of this project, and we'll share our next major update in 2027."
Now, what isn't in development is another Assassin's Creed remake, Ubisoft confirms. While the studio is "super proud of what the Resynced team delivered and how well it was received," it isn't planning anymore remakes at the moment. "Our teams are already focused on the next chapter of Assassin's Creed titles, including projects you haven't heard about yet, featuring new settings and stories," reads Ubisoft's blog.
As some of the legacy Assassin's Creed games are pushing 20 years old now, I do think there's value in remastering or remaking them so that they aren't completely lost to time. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood in particular is one I'd love to see remade for modern hardware, and thankfully Ubisoft says it isn't done with remakes forever. "Like many of you, we love the idea of revisiting our classic titles, and we'll keep exploring opportunities to bring older titles back," it says. "That door remains open because, after all... Nothing is true, everything is permitted."
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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