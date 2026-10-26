Alix Wilton Regan discussed the realities of filming high-octane action scenes as Lara Croft for Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis during her menstrual cycle.
Speaking as a guest on the GamesRadar G+RLS podcast, Alix addressed the confidence required to play the iconic hero while wearing skin-tight motion capture catsuits, shifting the conversation to a topic rarely, if ever, discussed by action stars in the gaming space: menstruation.
"Occasionally I’m on my period the week that we film," she shared candidly. "And you know, that’s okay. And then I was thinking about it and I was like, my God, of all of Lara's adventures, if we imagine her as a real woman. She’s also been on her period at points."
The Cyberpunk 2077 and Dragon Age actor didn't mince words regarding the awkwardness that often meets the subject in professional settings, pushing back directly against the stigma. "You can just imagine people going like, 'don't say the P-word.' And I’m like, well, guys, it's a natural bodily function of being a woman. It's what has gifted you humanity. So the correct answer is thank you."
She explained that at the times when her cycle leaves her feeling less than her best, she relies on physical anchors to tap into Lara’s legendary swagger. "On weeks where you do feel like, 'I'm on my period, or I'm not as confident, or I'm not feeling as sassy or as cool,' it's just something about Lara that gets you there.”
Lara's iconic weaponry certainly helps. “You put those dual pistols on, because on the PCAP stage, I get to put the holster on. And instantly you feel confident and you feel really grounded, which is why I ask for it in scenes, even when I'm not using it, because it adds weight and bulk to your thighs. So it lowers your center of gravity, which just kind of roots you to the earth, and it does make you feel more confident. It just makes me feel stronger, you know?"
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Serena Cherry is a games journalist and a metal musician; she joined GamesRadar+ in 2022 as its Social Media Editor. Serena's writing has previously appeared in PC Gamer, Guitar World, Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Decibel, Metal Injection, Metal Sucks, Terrorizer Magazine, Vice, EasyJet Magazine, CoasterForce, and Bristol 24/7. Besides Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring (obviously), she enjoys rollercoasters, anime, Formula 1, and Robot Wars. Most likely to be found talking excitedly about video game soundtracks.
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