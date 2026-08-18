Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis includes crafting and skill trees from the Survivor trilogy, and fans already hate it – but the devs have some good news

These include "Focus," a system that builds a meter which when used allows Lara to slow down time and do all the wild flips she would perform on the regular during the original PS1 title. However, the PS1 titles aren't the only source of inspiration for the new remake, as the developers also revealed that some elements of Lara Croft's later adventures will also be implemented. Namely, Lara will now have a skill tree and the ability to craft items like she could in the Survivor trilogy – Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of, and Shadow of.
This news was posted to ResetEra to a somewhat negative reaction. Immediately the responses included, "No sir, I don't like it," and "I hate it." Meanwhile, others point out that it kind of doesn't make sense, saying, "Isn't she supposed [to be] a veteran treasure hunter in this game? Why would she be learning new skills at her age?" Another user says, "Slapping some shit onto a game not designed for it is a bad idea."
However, it does seem like the skill tree is somewhat optional, as design director Jason Epps and creative director Michał Kuk both stress you can just use the classic dual pistols throughout the game. Epps says, "If you decide that you want to play with dual pistols the entire way and be iconic, absolutely."
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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