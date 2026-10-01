Helldivers movie delayed to 2028, but maybe that's a good thing

You're going to have to wait even longer for the Helldivers movie – the long-awaited video game adaptation has been pushed to 2028.
That's per an update from studio Sony (via Deadline), which reveals the movie has shifted from November 10, 2027 to June 9, 2028. Now, Ridley Scott's Treasure Island, which stars Hugh Jackman as Long John Silver, will release on November 11, 2027 instead.
While delays are usually disappointing, it might actually turn out to be a good thing for Helldivers. Jason Momoa exited the movie earlier this year, and it's now been confirmed he has been replaced by Reacher star Alan Ritchson after Deadline recently reported Ritchson was in talks for the role. So, some extra time behind the scenes is most likely a bonus after the switch-up.
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"Helldivers balances satire with humanity... and the only person who I think can pull this off is Jason Momoa," director Justin Lin previously teased at CinemaCon. Still, Ritchson is certainly the ideal replacement, as we know the actor can pull off action and humor thanks to his starring role in Reacher.
While the plot of the Helldivers movie is still top secret, it's expected to be based on Helldivers 2, which follows an elite group of soldiers who protect Super Earth from aliens in the midst of an intergalactic war.
Reacher season 4 recently concluded on Prime Video. While you wait for the Helldivers movie, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game adaptations for everything else that's on the way.
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