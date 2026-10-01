Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake leaker throws his weight behind reports of a new Uncharted game

A new Uncharted game is reportedly in the works at Naughty Dog and is apparently set to be the studio's next game after Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.
Rumors have been set in motion by a new report from MP1st, which claims – according to its sources – that an all-new Uncharted is on the way (not a remake), and that it'll star Nathan Drake in some capacity, though it's not clear whether he'll be the protagonist.
Leading the project is reportedly Shaun Escayg, who previously served as lead cinematic designer on Uncharted 4 and then director on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. More recently, he was the creative director of Crystal Dynamics's Marvel's Avengers.
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While it's worth taking all this with a pinch of salt, the report has notably been corroborated by prominent leaker NateTheHate – best known for accurately leaking the Switch 2 reveal as well as the existence of the Star Fox and Zelda: Ocarina of Time remakes, amongst other things. Earlier this week on Twitter, the leaker hinted that he'd heard "minor details" about a project in the works from Escayg at Naughty Dog, and pressed on this on ResetEra following the publication of the MP1st report; he states that, "Yes, a new Uncharted is what I was referring to."
One part of the report that NateTheHate isn't backing up, however, is the claim that The Last of Us Part 3 is planned to come after this apparent new Uncharted game. Although Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann reconfirmed this week that two Last of Us projects are in the works at the studio (in the "very early stages"), NateTheHate says, "I don't know anything about the future TLOU projects at this time."
Only time will tell, of course. For now, Naughty Dog's main focus is clearly Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which is set for a proper reveal sometime next year.
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune "is rough around the edges," ex-Naughty Dog designer says, and "went through a whole lot of hell during development."
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