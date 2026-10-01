The Lego PlayStation is now available for Insiders, and that free Astro Bot figure is sealing the deal

We may still be a few days away from the official Lego PlayStation release date, but Insiders can order the set with early access starting from today. The PlayStation replica (complete with original controller) is now available for $179.99 / £139.99 for those with early access. The best part? Well there's two.
First up the Lego Insiders program is completely free, just sign up and you'll be able to buy the Lego PlayStation today. Secondly, like most of the best Lego sets, this build qualifies for a free 'gift with purchase' only this time, it's themed particularly well. That little Astro Bot statue that's been doing the round on socials? It's yours.
Coincidence? I think not. Pair up a retro builder's dream set and one of the most adorable mascots in the industry right now and you've got yourself a pretty solid bundle.
Lego PlayStation
The Lego PlayStation is comprised of 1,911 pieces, with several set-specific prints (and yes, the only stickers you'll find here pertain to some smaller side builds). A functioning 'Open' button you say? Game-specific dioramas designed to fit neatly into the disc tray? Now we're in trouble.
This is Lego, so there are already heaps of smaller details fans are picking out. That hidden internal PlayStation logo has to be a highlight, built entirely out of flat tiles and sitting inside the disc tray itself, it's going to be a particularly satisfying part of the build.
Meanwhile, Gran Turismo and Ape Escape scenes can be slotted inside the console for a surprise when flipping the lid and the OG controller and connect and disconnect from the slots on the front as well.
Resident Lego wizard Benj is already hard at work building this one out for us, so we'll report back with a full review once we've reached the end of the instructions.
Just remember you'll need to place your order before October 7 to receive the free Astro Bot statue alongside it. This little robo buddy is formed of 276 pieces, with a $19.99 value, in a fully posable statue and even swappable eyes.
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October 1 doesn't just bring Lego PlayStation tidings, a whole host of sets also went up for Insider Early Access today. TV fans can opt instead for the Downton Abbey set ($349.99 at Lego) and the whopping 6,130-piece Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer has also landed in early access for $799.99 - you can read our full review here before taking the plunge.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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