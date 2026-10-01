The Lego PlayStation is now available for Insiders, and that free Astro Bot figure is sealing the deal

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Join Insiders for free and order the Lego PlayStation today

Lego PlayStation box on a wooden table
(Image credit: Future)

We may still be a few days away from the official Lego PlayStation release date, but Insiders can order the set with early access starting from today. The PlayStation replica (complete with original controller) is now available for $179.99 / £139.99 for those with early access. The best part? Well there's two.

First up the Lego Insiders program is completely free, just sign up and you'll be able to buy the Lego PlayStation today. Secondly, like most of the best Lego sets, this build qualifies for a free 'gift with purchase' only this time, it's themed particularly well. That little Astro Bot statue that's been doing the round on socials? It's yours.

Coincidence? I think not. Pair up a retro builder's dream set and one of the most adorable mascots in the industry right now and you've got yourself a pretty solid bundle.

This is Lego, so there are already heaps of smaller details fans are picking out. That hidden internal PlayStation logo has to be a highlight, built entirely out of flat tiles and sitting inside the disc tray itself, it's going to be a particularly satisfying part of the build.

Close up on a page in the Lego PlayStation build instructions showing tiles forming the PlayStation logo

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, Gran Turismo and Ape Escape scenes can be slotted inside the console for a surprise when flipping the lid and the OG controller and connect and disconnect from the slots on the front as well.

Resident Lego wizard Benj is already hard at work building this one out for us, so we'll report back with a full review once we've reached the end of the instructions.

Just remember you'll need to place your order before October 7 to receive the free Astro Bot statue alongside it. This little robo buddy is formed of 276 pieces, with a $19.99 value, in a fully posable statue and even swappable eyes.

Lego Astro Bot posable figure on a white background

(Image credit: Lego)

October 1 doesn't just bring Lego PlayStation tidings, a whole host of sets also went up for Insider Early Access today. TV fans can opt instead for the Downton Abbey set ($349.99 at Lego) and the whopping 6,130-piece Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer has also landed in early access for $799.99 - you can read our full review here before taking the plunge.

We're getting you prepped and ready for this year's Black Friday Lego deals, but in the meantime check out all the Lego sets released in September 2026.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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