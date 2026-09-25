8BitDo celebrates Tomb Raider's 30th anniversary by transforming its Ultimate 3 and Pro 3 controllers into stunning gaming artifacts

Tomb Raider is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, which is hard to believe, as it feels like my love of Lara Croft and trapping butlers in freezers has been with me since birth. Alas, the iconic game series originally began in 1996, and 8BitDo is paying homage by launching two official Tomb Raider reskins of its best PC controllers.
Much like the way the upcoming Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis is the original game with a new coat of paint, the Tomb Raider controllers aren't entirely new. With this collab, 8BitDo has taken the Ultimate 3 and Pro 3 and coated them in gold details and designs that celebrate the series' legacy, but that's not what draws me to these special edition pads. Instead, it's the fact that the chassis of the Ultimate 3 celebrates Lara, while the Pro 3 harkens back to the original game - which feels perfectly on theme for a retro controller of its calibre.
8BitDo
8Bitdo Ultimate 3 Controller for Xbox - Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Edition
8Bitdo
8Bitdo Pro 3 Bluetooth Controller, Tomb Raider 30th Anniversary Edition
If Lara Croft is your favorite takeaway from the three-decade-old game franchise, then the 8BitDo Ultimate 3 is going to be more your style. Expected to ship on October 24, this Xbox controller features an assortment of Lara's on the left side of its face. The brand-new Legacy of Atlantis version of the dual-pistol-wielding heroine takes center stage, but my favorites, including the Tomb Raider Survivor Lara and even the polygonal OG, are all there.
The Laras are spread out as dark golden silhouettes across the gamepad, which looks pretty fantastic when paired with the 30th Anniversary charging stand. 8BitDo even made sure to coat the zinc alloy D-pad in a golden metal colorway, which helps tie into the theming and makes the entire pad look like something that the British Museum should have handed back centuries ago.
As an 8BitDo Ultimate 3, it's pretty much a standard affair where the rest of its features are considered. You've got the TMR sticks, hall-effect trigger buttons, remappable bumper buttons and back buttons, alongside Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support. All of this can be found in a traditional Ultimate 3, which will also be $10 cheaper than this $119.99 (via 8BitDo) controller. It's a similar case to the 8BitDo Pro 3, which is $79.99 at Amazon rather than its other colorways' $69.99 MSRP, but these collabs are usually about looks, and the Pro 3 more than looks the part.
8BitDo aptly takes the Pro 3 and uses it to pay "tribute to the Lost Valley", one of the most iconic areas of the original game. What 90s kid doesn't remember that fearsome T-Rex fight?
The charging stand for this peripheral is even more eye-catching than the Ultimate 3's as it features a stone-texture print that makes it look like a plinth holding up a valuable artifact. With this release, 8BitDo has also included interchangeable ball-top joystick caps that perfectly replicate the turquoise coloring of Lara's OG outfit, and there's a set of grips that match the ancient relic design of the faceplate included too.
The Pro 3 is definitely my preferred pick of these two upcoming 8BitDo releases. Not just for these Tomb Raider-y design choices, but because it captures a similar shape to the original PlayStation SCPH-1080 controller, with plenty of modern benefits - from its TMR sticks, back buttons, and magnetic ABXY buttons.
Want more Switch 2 news?
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week
The Tomb Raider 8BitDo Pro 3 is expected to launch on October 24, the same date as the new Ultimate 3. Sadly, that means there's a long wait until Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis's February 12, 2027 release date. However, with the wealth of Lara Croft adventures available today, you shouldn't have an issue finding the perfect game to pair with these stunning anniversary edition accessories.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.