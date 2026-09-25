Palworld becoming the best-reviewed Steam game of 2026 is "nothing short of miraculous," says Pocketpair lead

Palworld recently got its long-awaited 1.0 update, an update with patch notes so long it's a bit mind-blowing – and it's safe to say that it has not stopped dominating the charts on PC since.
In fact, Palworld still sits nicely on the list of Steam's most played games globally, overtaking the likes of Overwatch and GTA 5.
It also just so happens to be the top-rated release of 2026, according to Steam250, sitting right in front of Valheim, another indie gem – and this has caught the eye of Palworld studio Pocketpair, as it's one heck of an achievement for the new (not counting its Early Access period, of course) survival title.
Head of Pocketpair publishing and communications John "Bucky" Buckley acknowledges it over on Twitter, writing, "Somehow… Palworld is apparently the highest reviewed game of the year on Steam according to Steam250!"
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He continues, expressing how grateful he is: "To say the response to 1.0 has been overwhelming would be an understatement. Thank you to all the fans! The last few years have been a trip. Really… thank you!"
Buckley then references some of the controversy Palworld has stirred in the past – a reference he's made more than once, having just discussed the game's "manufactured dramas" in July.
"Obviously it's trendy and meta to shit on Palworld," he says in his follow-up comment, "but the facts speak for themselves. Raw massive and unparalleled sales aside… the player reception is nothing short of miraculous. That is really all you guys!"
He leaves another response, too, jesting, "Watch us get zero nominations at any awards btw," before concluding that Pocketpair "won't care because we just wanna make games but, I'll be salty as an individual!"
Honestly, I'm not sure he should speak so soon – Palworld is doing quite well, and its reception has only improved over time. It's got a solid "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam, so it's evident most folks like it a good bit.
I suppose only time will tell what this year's game awards ceremonies bring, though… but I wouldn't rule entries like Palworld out myself.
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Palworld lead says survival game genre has "found its stride" with the likes of Valheim 1.0 and Dune: Awakening after being "plagued with 100 hit or miss games a year."