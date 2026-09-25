Best Black Friday Pokemon card deals 2026, with the biggest discounts ahead of the sale

Black Friday Pokemon card deals may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the November sale, but it's a surprisingly good source of offers. No matter whether you're hunting down accessories or older sets like Pitch Black, you should be able to save a little cash along the way.

OK, I'll admit that your chances of getting a bargain on brand-new expansions like Delta Reign are slim to nil. As you may already know, they're in very high demand and resellers scoop up whatever's left to flog with a mark-up. This inflates prices by an absurd amount, so 'discounts' as part of the annual Black Friday Pokemon card deals are still way above recommended cost.

However, that doesn't mean you should give up when it comes to one of the best card games. Binders, playmats, deck boxes, and more enjoy big discounts this time of year. You can also save on previous sets in Black Friday Pokemon card deals, because the rush has already passed them by.

That's why I'm scouring the long grass for good Black Friday offers before and during the sale. If you gotta catch 'em all, this is the place to be.

Curated by Curated by Benjamin Abbott Social Links Navigation Tabletop & Merch Editor Besides being a fan of the Pokemon card game since it launched in the 1990s, Benjamin has covered sales events like Black Friday on GamesRadar+ for over seven years. He's currently putting together a spooky Psychic deck using Pitch Black pulls like Mega Darkrai ex, Litwick, and Marshadow.

UK

The best Pokemon card deals ahead of Black Friday

Save 43% Pokémon Marnie & Morpeko Playmat: was $9.88 now $5.64 at Amazon This is the cheapest playmat I've been able to see in my travels this week, particularly thanks to an extra few dollars off the sticker price. That's not far off a record low price, either.

Black Friday Pokemon card deals FAQ

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

When will Black Friday Pokemon card deals start? This year's Black Friday Pokemon card deals are officially due to begin on November 27, 2026, but they'll actually kick off far sooner than that. I tend to find that discounts begin circulating from mid-November. However, be aware that actual price cuts on the cards themselves will be rare unless we're talking old sets. With costs being so inflated, the best offers are going to be for accessories.

Does Pokemon go on sale during Black Friday? Pokemon absolutely does go on sale for Black Friday, with offers on toys, video games, and those all-important cards. While the Pokemon Trading Card Game didn't used to enjoy reductions at this time of year, that's now changed. These days, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide money off everything from accessories to Elite Trainer Boxes. Actually, accessories are likely to get the best discounts; with new sets being so expensive due to inflation, any reductions are likely to still be way over MSRP.

Should I buy blind card bundles at Amazon or Walmart? If you see random card bundles appear at retailers like Amazon or Walmart, I would proceed with extreme caution. Black Friday seems like an opportunity for third-party sellers to come out of the woodwork, but there's no way to tell what you're getting or if it's legit. While I'd avoid these as a matter of course, you could always check user reviews if you want to dig a little further.

Where will I find the best Black Friday Pokemon card deals? Even though Amazon is always a good bet when it comes to Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals, the likes of Walmart are often pretty great for discounts. That was certainly the case last year, so I have high hopes for 2025. Unfortunately, everyone's cottoned on to this fact and the shelves are stripped bare pretty fast. That means you'll need to be fast if you want to catch 'em all - OK, fine, I'll stop with the Pokejokes now.



Here are the retailers I tend to keep an eye on:



USA

- Amazon: Good variety

- Miniature Market: Best prices

- Walmart: Great range, high prices

- Best Buy: Plenty of boxsets



UK

- Amazon: Provides invite-by-request

- Magic Madhouse: Good for individual cards

- Zatu: Reliable discounts

There are plenty of other offers to choose from, including Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals and Black Friday Lego deals.