I'm worried the 2026 Lego Advent Calendars will run out earlier than ever this year, because they're already on offer

I know it seems heretical to talk about Christmas and 2026 Lego Advent Calendars already, but I'm increasingly worried that they're going to sell out quicker than ever this year.
Typically, these kits disappear off shelves by (or, at the very latest, during) Black Friday at the end of November. It's why Prime Day at the beginning of October is such a good time to grab them; they enjoy a hearty discount and are still widely available, for the most part. However, I've just spotted that almost the entire 2026 Lego Advent Calendars range getting a major price cut at Amazon… so that schedule may be advancing faster than expected.
I'm not saying they'll definitely be gone by the end of this month, nor am I trying to claim we won't get a better offer down the line – there's a chance we will. But I've been following Lego sales for quite some time now (over seven years), and these things tend to run out well before festive season. With that in mind, I'd be tempted to dive in now while you can. Especially where the Marvel and Star Wars Lego Advent Calendars are concerned; they tend to be snapped up first.
These aren't the only nostalgic kits getting their moment in the spotlight right now; a Lego Downton Abbey set has been revealed with a stately 4,711 pieces and 13 minifigures. It's certainly ambitious enough to rival some of the best Lego sets.
- See all Lego Advent Calendars at Lego