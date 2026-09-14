I'm worried the 2026 Lego Advent Calendars will run out earlier than ever this year, because they're already on offer

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Christmas comes earlier every year...

Lego Marvel Advent Calendar box on a wooden table, in front of a Christmas tree
(Image credit: Lego)

I know it seems heretical to talk about Christmas and 2026 Lego Advent Calendars already, but I'm increasingly worried that they're going to sell out quicker than ever this year.

Typically, these kits disappear off shelves by (or, at the very latest, during) Black Friday at the end of November. It's why Prime Day at the beginning of October is such a good time to grab them; they enjoy a hearty discount and are still widely available, for the most part. However, I've just spotted that almost the entire 2026 Lego Advent Calendars range getting a major price cut at Amazon… so that schedule may be advancing faster than expected.

I'm not saying they'll definitely be gone by the end of this month, nor am I trying to claim we won't get a better offer down the line – there's a chance we will. But I've been following Lego sales for quite some time now (over seven years), and these things tend to run out well before festive season. With that in mind, I'd be tempted to dive in now while you can. Especially where the Marvel and Star Wars Lego Advent Calendars are concerned; they tend to be snapped up first.

LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar 2026
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LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar 2026: was $44.99 now $35 at Amazon

I'm expecting this Lego Marvel Advent Calendar to be one of the most popular picks this year, what with Doomsday on the way. This one features Doctor Doom (of course), Iron Man, Captain America, Wolverine, and Spider-Man in thoroughly festive get-up.

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LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026
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LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026: was $45.99 now $35 at Amazon

A galaxy far, far away is usually one of (if not the) most popular Lego Advent Calendar of any given year, so I expect the same to be true here. This one is Mandalorian themed, bringing you Grogu and Mando in their holiday best. Yes, it's adorable.

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LEGO City Advent Calendar 2026
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LEGO City Advent Calendar 2026: was $34.99 now $25 at Amazon

Want a more traditional Christmas theme? The City Lego Advent Calendars tend to provide that, and 2026 is no different. It features Santa, Mrs. Claus, an array of elves, and a snowman.

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LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2026
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LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2026: was $34.99 now $25 at Amazon

The Friends range always gets a festive advent calendar each year, and 2026 brings us an icy wonderland with all sorts of polar creatures like penguins and seals. It's really cute.

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These aren't the only nostalgic kits getting their moment in the spotlight right now; a Lego Downton Abbey set has been revealed with a stately 4,711 pieces and 13 minifigures. It's certainly ambitious enough to rival some of the best Lego sets.

  • See all Lego Advent Calendars at Lego
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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