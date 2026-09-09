Ocarina of Time Remake amiibo are up for pre-order, and I'm obsessed that Young Link pays homage to classic Zelda artwork

The brand-new Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time amiibo may feel pretty cursed to some, at least where their unlocks are concerned, but I'm absolutely smitten with these new collectibles.
The $24.99-each (GameStop) amiibo aren't just adorable little replicas of Young Link and Young Zelda as they appear in the upcoming Ocarina of Time Remake, but they also pay homage to some of my most beloved game artwork, at least for Link. The image of the little Hero of Time glancing at Navi the fairy as she's about to perch on his hand was used alongside the release of the original 1998 N64 game. Illustrated by artist Yusuke Nakano, the iconic art graced everything from Nintendo magazines of the era to the official Ocarina of Time Player's Guide by Nintendo Power (via Internet Archive), and it's incredible to see it in toy form all these years later.
Young Zelda appears to be rocking out her own unique pose, but as a pair, they're still undoubtedly detailed and adorable figures I can't wait to add to my collection. As it stands, I'll have to be a bit more patient to pre-order them myself, as both Young Link and Young Zelda have yet to appear on UK retailers. However, I've still gathered the links you'll need below once they drop, alongside which retailers you can visit to secure your new amiibo today if you're on the US side of the Lake Hylia fishing pond
I instantly clocked the classic art homage of the Young Link amiibo when it was first unveiled during the Nintendo Direct held yesterday. As a 90s kid and a hardened Zelda fan, the image of Link looking at Navi has been long etched in my brain for decades. While I'll have to get used to this new version of Link with his busy-looking tunic, I'm pretty excited to add this iconic pose to my Zelda merch collection - but I can't help but wish they chose different artwork as inspiration.
One of the most standout classic pieces of Ocarina of Time artwork features Young Link and Zelda sitting side by side. That would have been more fitting, particularly as Nintendo could have designed it so that the amiibo bases could fit together to get the pose just right. Ninty recently showed with its Splatoon Raiders amiibo that it can release figures that connect together, so it could have been a possibility for these two. But alas, I'm happy with any new Ocarina of Time amiibo, particularly as we've only had two so far - one of Young Link and one of Adult Link holding the ocarina, which is now in the Princess's hands this time around.
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If you aren't an Ocarina of Time fan, the recent Nintendo Direct also included a reminder that the Mineru's Construct amiibo pre-orders are up for grabs. This figure is the first of the line-up to be articulated, which makes it one of the most unique amiibo in the Legend of Zelda line-up.
Check out our Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order page and where to buy the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch 2 Pro controller while you're here.
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