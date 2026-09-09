Legend of Zelda Master Sword replica by Hasbro goes up for pre-order, and it's cheaper than I thought it'd be

Following a surprise announcement yesterday during a Legend of Zelda-themed Nintendo Direct, Hasbro's Master Sword prop is now up for pre-order. Usually, replicas like this are many rupees… but not in this case. The toy is much more affordable than I thought it'd be.
Announced alongside merch for the Ocarina of Time Remake, including a playable ocarina, the Hasbro Master Sword just went live with pre-orders at Amazon, Hasbro Pulse, and Walmart. It'll set you back $42.99, and will arrive on your doorstep in Spring 2027 (just in time for the new movie, in other words).
While this is a smaller prop and isn't a 1:1 replica (it's very much a toy), it still looks rather handsome in product photography with plenty of detail to its name. Yes, it's clearly made of plastic, but the colors and proportions are surprisingly spot-on despite this thing being 27 inches rather than the full 40 or so.
Hasbro
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword
Walmart: $42.99
Hasbro Pulse: $42.99
This may be smaller than the actual Master Sword at 27 inches, but it's still packed with cool features. It uses 15+ sound effects, including the equip/un-equip audio when the toy is lifted or set down by the hilt. It also provides swiping and clashing noises when swung, or upon impact. Rather than the Ocarina remake everyone's going nuts over though, this Master Sword is based on the one seen in Tears of the Kingdom. That means it'll go nicely with Hasbro's first Legend of Zelda action figures.
From what I can tell, it's being made by the folks over at Hasbro Pulse, e.g. the place behind incredible replicas like the Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber or that phenomenally tempting Wolverine helmet. However, I don't think it'll be the only Master Sword produced there. I'd be downright astounded if those folks didn't make a full-size, 1:1 scale replica at some point, not unlike the Proplica version that made us weep with pure Zelda fandom joy. An absurdly detailed replica designed for adult collectors with sound effects and a cool stand to show it off on? That's absolutely within Pulse's wheelhouse. We just have to be patient, I guess.
In the meantime, will you be grabbing this new Master Sword?
This isn't the only awesome merch revealed during the Zelda direct; we also got a Lego Link and Epona kit, not to mention two new Ocarina of Time amiibo figures. They're certainly contenders for our list of the best Legend of Zelda merch...
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