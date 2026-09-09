PowerA has revealed two new Legend of Zelda Switch 2 accessories, but you can already buy them

PowerA has come to the rescue for those who don't put Ocarina of Time on a pedestal. The accessories brand has announced two new Nintendo Switch 2 accessories via its Twitter (X) account, but rather than plastering them with artwork taken from the upcoming Ocarina of Time Remake, they instead take inspiration from Tears of the Kingdom.
The officially licensed goodies are live at Amazon Japan starting from 3,530 yen (approx $23) and show off a wireless gamepad and a Switch 2 case. The controller isn't draped in green and gold like the new first-party Switch 2 Pro pad, but instead features a black chassis with gold Zonai-like embellishments and the game's fractured Master Sword front and center. If you aren't on the hunt for a new controller, the brand is also launching a leather-like bound case that features the Hylian crest, with both expected to drop on October 9 later this year.
Yet, while these Switch 2 accessories are newly announced, they're already available at Amazon US. You can grab the controller and case for $64.88 and $24.99 respectively, without having to wait for the spooky season to come around. There's every chance that these new versions could include updated features, but if you're in the market for new Switch 2 Zelda goodies and Ocarina isn't your jam, you have the option of not waiting around.
The Switch 2 pad shown off at Amazon Japan looks to be the exact same PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller available for $64.88 at Amazon US. That's not a bad thing, as this controller is packed with Hall effect sticks to help prevent any dreaded drift issues, motion controls, up to a 30-hour battery, and mappable back buttons.
If you're thinking of picking this up over the newly unveiled Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 Pro controller, it's already far easier to find in stock, but there is a caveat. This controller, while being an officially licensed Zelda accessory, is missing the HD rumble and NFC-reading tech of Nintendo's first-party alternative. That means you're not going to have the full gamut of features on display with this, as you could with the premium option.
The PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch 2 is also already up at Amazon US, and it is the cheaper accessory of the two with its $24.99 (Amazon) MSRP. It's also based on Tears of the Kingdom, which is unmistakable from the Zonai-pattern creeping in the corners of the exterior of the case, and the little green and gold tag on the inside.
Much like the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases, this accessory includes space for the handheld, smaller accessories via a fabric mesh pocket, and space to store up to 10 physical games. While I haven't tested it myself, I'd honestly recommend it over the new $39.99 (via Nintendo) 40th Anniversary case that's available via the official Nintendo online store.
The new 40th edition case looks to be based on the official Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case, which is one of my biggest Switch 2 shopping regrets since the console's conception. Unlike this PowerA option, it doesn't have a hardened exterior, and never felt like it could give my pricey bit of Ninty tech the protection it deserves. If you want to keep your pricey handheld safe and protected (and have ample storage for extras), this PowerA option looks far sturdier.
Better yet, you won't have to wrestle with any pre-order queues to grab it, as it's readily in stock and ready to ship. Though anyone based in Japan will still have to wait a few weeks - though that's nothing a quick rendition of the Song of Double Time on the ocarina can't fix.
View all PowerA Nintendo Switch 2 accessories at Amazon
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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