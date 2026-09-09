Palworld studio calls Valheim "an inspiration to everyone in the genre" as devs of the survival game drop their own 1.0 update

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Titans of survival are recognizing each other's milestones

Valheim characters face into a vast dark cave
(Image credit: Iron Gate)

A true stalwart of survival games, Valheim, just went into 1.0. Yes, I know, I was a little surprised too, but despite being out for five years and having been a staple in all that time, the Viking-themed sandbox didn't cross that particular threshold until today, and even Palworld is spreading the good word.

On Twitter, Pocketpair, the studio behind Palworld, took to the game's official account to congratulate the devs at Iron Gate Studio on the momentous occasion. "Congratulations to Iron Gate Studio on their 1.0 release of Valheim," says the tweet.

"You are an inspiration to everyone in the genre!" the post continues. "Spinning up the Pocketpair server today!"

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Included is some artwork of a pal wearing a helmet and sword common to jaunting around the wilderness of Valheim. It's always nice when companies and teams recognize each other like this, especially when Palworld could easily be considered a rival.

Valheim is at the forefront of the survival space. It managed to capitalize on ideas from Rust and The Forest, and merge them with Norse mythology to make something that feels grand, epic and fun, without losing touch with all the things people enjoy about these sorts of games.

You have satisfying base-building and resource management, worthwhile exploration, and a well-realized map to feel out. Indeed, the game's only gone from strength to strength since launching in early 2021, and now it should ascend to even greater heights.

Palworld update adds 2 new missions, makes fishing easier, improves combat, and brings plenty more to Pocketpair's survival game

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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