Palworld update adds 2 new missions, makes fishing easier, improves combat, and brings plenty more to Pocketpair's survival game

There's another Palworld update out, and it's a big one. Besides a couple of fresh missions, fishing is now considerably easier, Pals make our life easier in combat, and Pocketpair's provided a wealth of quality-of-life improvements.
Right up top of Pocketpair's characteristically long patch notes for update 1.0.4, you can see the two added quests, both sub-missions. One comes from an NPC at Fisherman's Point, and the other is a follow-up to that first mission.
After those, we get into tweaks to help our Pals be more efficient when it comes to battles and completing missions. Pals and base Pals have been changed slightly to now prioritize moves that'll deal the most damage, a handy distinction when you're in a skirmish and don't want to micro-manage quite as much.
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Pals and NPCs that are mission-critical, then, won't fall asleep on your either. Not a frequent occurrence, I don't think, but definitely something that sounds like a worthwhile change because I know if my playing was delayed because of someone having a nap, I'd be annoyed. (No disrespect to nappers, I'm of your kin, there's just a time and a place.)
In terms of casting out your line for a big catch, the baseline difficulty for fishing has changed for bodies of water around the World Tree and in Sunreach. Your rewards have been altered for every kind of bait, and there's now a sliding scale for fish behavior during minigames. That last one sounds, to me, like some people were having an unnecessarily hard time, and I'm glad Pocketpair's providing more options for players.
To round off the highlights, the fact that returned materials now go straight back into your inventory if you cancel something at a production facility is a real plus. You'll get everything back unless you have a weight limit set, at which point anything over your limit will sit at your feet instead.
Handy. As ever, it's worth scanning the full notes yourself to see if any niggling problems you were seeing have been addressed.
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