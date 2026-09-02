Plain is the name of the game for the Orzly Carrying Case, but this impressive Switch 2 accessory is proof that looks can be deceiving

The Orzly Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2 is a plain Jane, and its simple looks can easily get lost amongst the overpopulated sea of cases plastered with official Nintendo art and characters. Yet this accessory is proof that looks can be deceiving, as it's bursting with quality from its spacious interior, plentiful storage, and huge variety of color options.
Pros
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Available in a huge range of colors
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Affordable price point and prone to discounts
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Sports a simple, sleek look
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Includes a zipped fabric mesh accessory pocket
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Can store up to 21 physical games
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Deepset design takes pressure off the handheld during travel
Cons
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Its spacious storage adds bulk
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All the colors share the same boring, black interior
Orzly has been knocking out cases since the original Nintendo Switch was all we knew. For years, the brand has provided options for those who want more color variety, plenty of game and accessory storage, and a way to protect and carry their pricey Ninty tech without spending more than they have to.
When the new generation of Ninty tech arrived, naturally so did a new Orzly case, and I was eager to see if it would take the best Nintendo Switch 2 case crown. While the brand hasn't rocked the boat with new dramatic changes, the Carrying Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 is proof that Orzly remains the same budget-friendly kings of cases this generation as it did the last.
Design
The design of the Orzly Carrying Case is ripe for customization.
There are no large, garish logos plastered everywhere. Instead, the case features a glossy exterior with an embossed rectangular space in the center and tiny 'Orzly' branding towards the bottom right corner, and that's it. Not to mention, it's available in a huge variety of plain colors, so you have your pick of a base for whatever your artistic heart desires.
Throughout my time testing the clamshell case, I had to constantly fight down the urge to grab my acrylic paint pens and give it a makeover. I wanted to ensure it looked exactly how it would arrive at your door in my photos, should you choose to get one for yourself. However, I must admit, it wasn't easy to keep that restraint.
While the design of this case may be so simple that it feels like an open canvas for customizability, it still looks great. I was provided with a black, Poke, and blue version for review, but gravitated towards the black colorway for its sleek and professional appearance. The 'Poke' version is definitely a runner-up for my favorite colorway, as it opts for a red and black color combo that's more subtle than official Pokemon cases I've tested.
Features
Orzly doesn't just keep the exterior of the case plain and simple. The inside features space for the handheld, some games, and accessories, and that's pretty much all you get - but that's not a bad thing.
Orzly keeps things simple, but spacious. The interior of the case includes a fabric mesh pocket which can be fully zipped closed to keep the smallest of accessories from going missing. Behind this lies an empty pocket of space which would be ideal for gaming manuals, if they were still a thing. If you do happen to be someone who keeps physical notes on your Ninty games, you could use it for that too.
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While the upper portion is where you'll find the accessory storage, the bottom is where you'll find space for both the handheld and some physical games. The case is moulded perfectly for the Switch 2, and includes a velvet-like fabric coating that helps protect against general wear and tear. The center of this moulded interior includes a velcro strap which is designed to adhere to a flap of fabric that sits above the console to keep it secure, and to give you a place to store up to 21 games in total.
Performance
During the weeks I used the Orzly accessory to protect and carry around my precious Switch 2, it was this spacious storage that impressed me the most.
Often, cases that include a fabric mesh pocket designed for accessory storage aren't actually that advisable to use. That's because overloading it with controller parts and spare Switch 2 microSD Express Cards can result in unwanted pressure being forced up against the display of your handheld during travel. However, Orzly gets around this as the carrying case includes a deep-set upper portion that allows plenty of space to float between whatever you choose to store and your Switch 2 below.
Rather than feeling like I was zipping up a ready-to-burst suitcase, closing the accessory each day left me feeling reassured that my tech was safe and away from harm. I will say, though, that the stress of worrying about an overloaded accessory pocket made me pack light, which likely helped further negate any undue stress on the display. During the entirety of testing, I made sure to only pack a spare set of Joy-Con 2 rails, a stylus touch pen, and a packet of four spare thumb grips with me any time.
My only annoyance with the case comes down to those extra designs I was provided with for review. I primarily kept to testing the black colorway, and so I assumed it'd have a black interior. However, even the lovely vivid sky blue version shared the same insides, which was a little boring. If I was opting for a colorful Switch 2 case, I'd hope that the interior was just as interesting to look at. Though there's every chance the plain black insides are what help keep the Orzly Carrying Case and all its many color options so affordable at $29.99, and less when there are sales abound.
Should you buy the Orzly Carrying Case for the Nintendo Switch 2?
The Orzly Carrying Case isn't draped in colorful, officially licensed art of Mario and friends, nor does it boast flashy features like the best Switch 2 case champion, the Belkin Charging Case Pro. Yet, if you have a $30 / £20 budget and don't want to spend a penny more, it's this case that I'd recommend, with one little caveat.
The spacious interior I lauded earlier means that this is bulkier than your garden-variety hardshell option. If you're light on space enough as it is, the PowerA Slim Case is going to be a better fit, and it's $19.99 / £9.99, so it's even cheaper too. You will have to be okay with negating the existence of accessory storage altogether, but it remains the go-to option if you're already Tetris-ing the contents of your backpack as you game on the go.
If you can facilitate the added bulk and want a huge variety of color options to suit your Switch 2 setup aesthetic needs, this Orzly case is a winner. It's also one of those cases that's prime discount fodder when the biggest sales events come around, so you're bound to find it at an even more agreeable price point too.
How I tested the Orzly Carrying Case for the Nintendo Switch 2
For this review, I was sent three different colorways of the Orzly Carrying Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 to sample, but I spent most of my time testing out the black version. During a two-week period, the case became my main method of carrying the handheld with me wherever I went, whether that was from room to room in my house, into the city center, or just to a friend's for some co-op gaming. I also made sure to take advantage of and test its accessory storage by placing a range of physical games and smaller handheld accessories inside.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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