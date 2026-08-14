Razer is adding more exclusive keycaps to its arsenal, but this time, instead of cute 3D depictions of Hello Kitty and friends wielding the brand's iconic tech, it's a detailed and, if I can be frank, somewhat terrifying Triple-Headed Snake Edition keycap inspired by the brand's "legendary emblem."
The Artisan Keycap is set to drop on August 23, later this month, and you can sign up to be notified when stock slithers to the site via the official Razer online store, should you want more Team Sneki representation. Unlike the brand's best gaming keyboards, this is a truly cosmetic addition to your setup and has no in-game benefits besides some bragging rights and the ability to bop the heads of a highly detailed snake as you game away.
The Triple-Headed Snake Edition Keycap hasn't dropped quite yet, but you can sign up to be notified at the Razer site. Just be sure to triple-check that your keyboard is compatible with cross-stem (MX-style) switches before you think about picking up the limited edition accessory.
When Razer's PR came to me about the keycap, they mentioned it was a bit of a "quirky" release, and I fully expected something along the lines of their recently released Sanrio line, but this is far more fancy-pants. According to the official blog post shared on August 13, 2026, the cap was brought to life using "advanced 3D modeling techniques" and then manufactured using resin.
The resin was mixed with color to "the ideal ratio" and "fully cured for maximum hardness", which should mean there are no air bubbles in sight in the final product. Back in my cosplaying days, I made a fair few accessories with resin, and air bubbles were my biggest nemesis, but I'm sure Razer has a better tight-knit manufacturing process than some bottles of UV resin and a nail gel light.
What I admire most about the Sneki accessory is that each one has been individually hand-painted. If you were worried that the process would result in errors of paint going out of line, I wouldn't be. Razer iterates that each cap is scrutinized against the original 3D model, and any errors, like visible air bubbles or surface defects, are taken care of. If only I had that amount of energy for scrutiny when it came to my cosplaying back in the day, I would have been unstoppable.
The finished product is designed to fit securely with cross-stem switches, so you don't even need a Razer-branded board like the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro to add it to your keyset. MX cross-stem switches are pretty much the standard these days, so you shouldn't have much issue with having a board that can facilitate the keycap, though I'd definitely triple-check before making the purchase. Anything that's labeled as a "one of a kind" collector's item is likely not going to come cheap, and you don't want to fork out a large sum on something you can't actually use.
If you do still feel compelled to add the highly detailed snake to your board, I recommend signing up to be notified about its drop on Razer's site, as these are being "produced in highly limited quantities and never to be found anywhere else." I suspect they will creep onto second-hand sites like eBay shortly after release, but you can definitely expect an inflated price to come along with them.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.