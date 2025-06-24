This Nintendo Switch 2 case drops one feature, but I'd argue that makes it far safer
There's no accessory pouch, but that's likely for the best
The PowerA Slim Case features a fairly sturdy hard shell design, with plenty of space for your game cards. It drops the accessory pouch commonly found on these clamshell models, though that means no over-stuffing and no harmful zips hitting your screen.
I've been using the PowerA Slim Case with my Nintendo Switch 2 for the last couple of weeks, and I almost caught myself from saying it had it all. In truth, it's given me everything I've needed as I've travelled around with my shiny new handheld - but some may note that lack of one feature and turn around.
There's no accessory pouch in here, a mainstay of previous generation Nintendo Switch cases. I couldn't be happier.
Before the Switch 2 came along I was using the TomToc Slim for my OLED model. That's about as barebones as the best Nintendo Switch cases get, prioritizing a slim fit and thumbstick protection instead of extra storage. I loved it - I've always felt nervous about stacking Joy-Con and cables into the top half of a Switch clamshell and have warned others off using these mesh pouches in the way marketing materials show them off.
I've stuffed the advertised accessories inside of a Nintendo Switch case exactly once, and immediately unzipped it and removed everything. These clamshells are simply too skinny to house full controllers without putting worrying amounts of pressure on the screen itself when zipped up. Sure, most cases with these pockets also fit a screen cover - but that's protecting your panel from lighter scratches. It's not going to make much of a difference if a whole controller is slammed into it.
The PowerA Slim Case does away with the whole thing. Instead of a zipper awkwardly knocking against the softer plastic of your Switch 2, everything is locked sturdily into place. You're still getting space for ten game cards, and a nifty fold-out stand, but that top panel is beautifully bare.
