The Nintendo Switch 2's new price has arrived, but fortunately these handy dandy accessories are cheaper than usual

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September has rolled out the Switch 2 accessory price drops

Photo of three Orzly Carrying Cases for Nintendo Switch 2 sitting on a table.
(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Nintendo Switch 2 just got its first-ever price increase, which is not a great way to start the autumnal season. Yet while the console has gone up in price, a huge swath of my favorite Nintendo Switch 2 accessories have gone the opposite route.

For starters, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is down to just $59.99 at Woot, which is more than reasonable for this incredible pair of cups. The accessory remains the best Nintendo Switch headset I've tested to date as it condenses the brand's great-sounding 40mm Neodymium audio drivers, Bluetooth & 2.4GHz connectivity, and audio preset support into a lightweight and snazzy-looking package. If you've already got a decent headset, that's okay, as September has brought with it a fair feast of other low prices on some of my go-to accessories.

The Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case is down to $62.99 at Amazon, which helps make one of the handiest accessories a little bit more financially accessible. The case can charge your Switch 2 as you go, but there's also the Orzly Carrying Case, which is as little as $18.69 for those who want a more simplified option. I'm testing it right now, and I'm obsessed with its spacious storage when other brands often leave you putting pressure on the handheld's display with their overly compact interior pockets.

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Whether you want a headset, case, a new gamepad, or a spare AC adapter, I've gathered all my favorite Switch 2 accessory deals of the season down below, so you can get equipped for the fall gaming season. If you don't already own the latest Ninty machine, and you can save at least $50 on accessories you already had your eye on, that would help settle the price increase blow - just a thought.

  • View all Nintendo Switch 2 accessory deals at Amazon

If that's not enough, our team has also rounded up the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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