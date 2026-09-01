The Nintendo Switch 2's new price has arrived, but fortunately these handy dandy accessories are cheaper than usual

The Nintendo Switch 2 just got its first-ever price increase, which is not a great way to start the autumnal season. Yet while the console has gone up in price, a huge swath of my favorite Nintendo Switch 2 accessories have gone the opposite route.
For starters, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is down to just $59.99 at Woot, which is more than reasonable for this incredible pair of cups. The accessory remains the best Nintendo Switch headset I've tested to date as it condenses the brand's great-sounding 40mm Neodymium audio drivers, Bluetooth & 2.4GHz connectivity, and audio preset support into a lightweight and snazzy-looking package. If you've already got a decent headset, that's okay, as September has brought with it a fair feast of other low prices on some of my go-to accessories.
The Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case is down to $62.99 at Amazon, which helps make one of the handiest accessories a little bit more financially accessible. The case can charge your Switch 2 as you go, but there's also the Orzly Carrying Case, which is as little as $18.69 for those who want a more simplified option. I'm testing it right now, and I'm obsessed with its spacious storage when other brands often leave you putting pressure on the handheld's display with their overly compact interior pockets.
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Whether you want a headset, case, a new gamepad, or a spare AC adapter, I've gathered all my favorite Switch 2 accessory deals of the season down below, so you can get equipped for the fall gaming season. If you don't already own the latest Ninty machine, and you can save at least $50 on accessories you already had your eye on, that would help settle the price increase blow - just a thought.
- View all Nintendo Switch 2 accessory deals at Amazon
If that's not enough, our team has also rounded up the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers, the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets.
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