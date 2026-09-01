Anbernic's first Snapdragon handheld looks like a Switch Lite, but it will sweat running PS2 games

Anbernic finally has a Snapdragon contender in its new RG 55G1 handheld. Yes, it follows the portable console maker's cosplaying traditions, as it's dressed up like a Switch Lite, but for under $140, it certainly won't be running games from the past few generations.
Starting at $139.99, the Anbernic RG 55G1 instead has its sights on the mid-range best retro handheld throne. It's armed with a respectable Snapdragon G1 Gen 2, again meaning it's the first Qualcomm option by the portable maker. It's also rocking 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB RAM and memory combos, but the latter raises the bill to $164.99.
In an early look at the Anbernic RG 55G1, Retro Game Corps has already put the portable through its PS2 paces. The YouTuber notes that while the performance in games at native resolution is "pretty impressive" for the price, provided you stick with something like Jak and Daxter. However, you will experience slowdown in heavier classics like Burnout Revenge and God of War, meaning it's anything but a PlayStation 2 juggernaut.
Of course, those limitations with the now 26-year-old PS2 mean that while it looks like a Switch Lite, it doesn't quack like a Switch Lite. The portable's comfort zone is very much up to and including N64, PS1, and Sega Saturn. Nintendo GameCube capers are completely doable too, but the jist is that the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 starts to sweat when dealing with 3D-based engines.
It's easy to get hung up on a handheld's limits, but the Anberic RG 55G1 is the right kind of portable given the current climate. The company could have gone all guns blazing and made a PS2 powerhouse flagship with a beefer Snapdragon G2 or even G3 in. Instead, it's seemingly being conscious of what those dedicated to the brand can actually afford, and making a slick faux Switch Lite that balances tried-and-tested ergonomics with specs that don't lead to an ever-deepening money pit.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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