OneXPlayer adds another pricey handheld to the Arc G3 pile, and this one is $2,000

OneXPlayer just unleashed another Arc G3 Extreme handheld onto the battlefield, and shock, horror! It's two grand. You'll actually end up paying more for this new premium portable without the usual "early bird" discount, but even with that applied, it's another gadget most players probably can't afford.
I have no doubts that the 8.8-inch OneXPlayer X2 Mini will serve as one of the best gaming handhelds out there. At least, that should be the case in terms of raw performance, as that Intel Arc G3 chipset is accompanied by 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also has that whole Switch 2 vibe going on with its detachable controllers, but considering this is the fourth model in a lineup that starts at $1,499, it feels like the price scaling is going in the wrong direction.
As a recap, the current range consists of the OneXPlayer 3, X2, Apex Air, and now the X2 Mini. The former model serves as the closest rival to the likes of Asus' ROG Xbox Ally X (the black one for $999.99) since it's armed with 24GB RAM, but features a smaller 512GB SSD for $500 more. This "mini" newcomer really feels like a slightly tweaked version, featuring a removable battery, a slightly thinner profile, and an attachable keyboard, but you're otherwise paying for elevated specs.
The current situation with AI data centre demand, tariffs, and every other force working to make gaming hardware unaffordable is carving out a path. It's one that tries to apply laptop-style pricing to handhelds, with lots of different models and SKUs releasing every year for way above the old price of a Steam Deck OLED.
Yes, boutique handheld makers have always been a part of the scene, with OneXPlayer and rivals like Ayaneo pushing the boundaries of portable PC performance. The real issue right now is that the sub-$500 category is becoming a memory; it feels like everyone is leaning into handhelds that cost well over $1,000.
Just this week, Asusreleased the ROG Xbox Ally X20, an OLED version of last year's Ryzen Z2 Extreme portable. It'll no doubt build upon everything that made the vanilla X model a great handheld, but it's now sitting at $1,299. If the mainstream portable makers aren't able to keep those prices creeping up, then the boutique builders certainly aren't going to do it, and that could really stifle a scene that had heaps of potential just three years ago.
The foundations of what you can get for your money have truly shifted, and the handheld battlefield has become a premium playground. You can still get decent portables like the standard ROG Xbox Ally for $599.99, but there's no guarantee even that model will stick around. That is to say, the financial barrier to entry is now fortified, and while the OneXPlayer X2 Mini will boast solid 144Hz tricks and high frame rates to match, it's for a select few enthusiasts with two grand to spare.
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Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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