How to beat the Droideka in Star Wars Zero Company

The Droideka in Star Wars Zero Company is the first major boss fight. The rolling Destroyer Droid is protected by regenerating ray shields that need to be broken through, but that's not easily done, especially with other enemies constantly spawning in and your team likely already weakened from the encounters you've had to reach this point. Still, with the Jedi Tel-Rea Vokoss now joining the squad, it should be an achievable fight for those involved. Below I'll explain how to beat the Destroyer Droid fight in Star Wars Zero Company, including weaknesses and more besides.
How to defeat the Droideka boss in Star Wars Zero Company
As part of the Slugrat's HQ mission, the Destroyer Droid is Star Wars Zero Company's first real boss fight, a powerful enemy who uses heavy firepower and regenerating ray shields to prevent damage.
The main three weaknesses of the Droideka are as follows:
Concentrated Fire. With the shield regenerating every turn, you'll need to keep up regular and sustained fire. Repeaters and Longarm blasters are good here, being primarily damage-focused, but any damage works. Tel-Rea's melee attacks are good, but obviously that risks her being in the line of fire.
Anti-Droid weapons and mods. If you're willing to reload a save prior to the beginning of the mission, the Droid Popper grenade and Ion Modulator weapon mods are both specifically designed to do increased damage to ray shields. Of course, these are somewhat randomly distributed as random items in the Black Market or mission rewards, so you may not have them. If you do get the Ion Modulator, equip it on a Blaster Pistol so you can use it multiple times per turn.
Overwatch. The Destroyer Droid's shields go down when it moves, so characters with overwatch can shoot it as it transitions to a new location. Of course, for this to happen, you'll have to give it a reason to move. Back away and hope it pursues your characters, or push it with a Concussion Grenade or Kabb punch.
The Droideka regenerates46 shield health per round, requiring players to pour pretty heavy damage into it. For that reason, unless you have a lot of AOE attacks and explosives, I suggest you relax focus on the reinforcements that keep coming in until the Droid is dead, as they'll just keep coming anyway. Take the Droideka off the board, then deal with the other Slugrats and enemies coming in.
You'll also want to be careful with Tel-Rea Vokoss, who appears for the first time in this fight. Yes, it's exciting to have finally unlocked the Star Wars Zero Company Jedi operator, but don't get too reckless: Tel-Rea doesn't have a huge amount of health and her melee focus often puts her in danger. Rather than have her target the Droideka directly, have her mainly use her Force powers to shove it, or take out the weaker reinforcements so the rest of the team can concentrate their fire. If you have any Star Wars Zero Company Astromech droids on staff, they pair very well with Vokoss's habit of burning through Action Points.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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