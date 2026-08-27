How to get Droids in Star Wars Zero Company

Unlockable Droids in Star Wars Zero Company are teased early on, with a broken Astromech droid back in the den that's reminscent of R2-D2, and which more than one character comments on repairing so that they can be added to the team. Droids can actually end up becoming one of the most valuable support characters in the whole game, so I'll explain how to unlock them in Zero Company, as well as how to get more of them beyond that first little robot recruit.
How to unlock Astromech Droids in Star Wars Zero Company
To unlock Astromech Droid operators in Zero Company, you need to take the following steps:
They can increase the accuracy of allies and self-heal.
They have extremely good mobility and can ascend or descend vertical surfaces without the need for stairs or similar.
Later on they develop a secondary "Analytics" Specialization, further focused on increasing accuracy and defense of allies.
This makes Astromechs extremely powerful in certain sorts of parties, acting as a Healer/Support class. I found they pair very well with the game's one Jedi character, who burns through AP and often needs healing, both of which Droids can provide easily. However, they have no offensive abilities unless you equip them with grenades, and even then will only get a few uses per Grenade equipped.
Can you get other types of Droid?
No, there are no other types of Droid available to recruit in Star Wars Zero Company. Yes, M-3VO is a supporting character and there are plenty of different Droids present as enemies, such as the Star Wars Zero Company Destroyer Droid boss fight, but none that can be added to the team and uses in mission besides the standard Astromech droids.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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