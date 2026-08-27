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How to get Droids in Star Wars Zero Company

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I explain how to unlock the R2-D2-type Astromech Droids in Zero Company, as well as if there's other Droids available

An Astromech Droid in Star Wars Zero Company
(Image credit: EA)
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Unlockable Droids in Star Wars Zero Company are teased early on, with a broken Astromech droid back in the den that's reminscent of R2-D2, and which more than one character comments on repairing so that they can be added to the team. Droids can actually end up becoming one of the most valuable support characters in the whole game, so I'll explain how to unlock them in Zero Company, as well as how to get more of them beyond that first little robot recruit.

How to unlock Astromech Droids in Star Wars Zero Company

A player builds the Droid Repair Bay in Star Wars Zero Company

(Image credit: EA)

To unlock Astromech Droid operators in Zero Company, you need to take the following steps:

  1. Progress the game until you reach Den Level 2, after paying the debt in Star Wars Zero Company.
  2. You'll be given a sub-objective to Inspect the Old Astromech Droid in the Pit (next to the door). Do so.
  3. Go to the Upgrade table and choose to build the Droid Repair Bay. You'll need 2000 Credits and it will take 1 Cycle to build.
  4. After one mission, speak to M-3VO at the Medical Bay to add a new Droid - BR-1 - to the team as an Operator.

The Broken Astromech Droid in Star Wars Zero Company

(Image credit: EA)

Once that's done, you'll be able to hire new Droids from the Recruitment table as well as the one you just got.

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Astromech Droids are a unique support specialization and class in Star Wars Zero Company with certain nuances, listed below:

  • They cannot be equipped with Blasters.
  • They can be equipped with three different Utility items and gain additional uses out of them.
  • Their Talent in Star Wars Zero Company is a Built-in Comlink that allows them to give allies additional Action Points at the cost of their own.
  • They can increase the accuracy of allies and self-heal.
  • They have extremely good mobility and can ascend or descend vertical surfaces without the need for stairs or similar.
  • Later on they develop a secondary "Analytics" Specialization, further focused on increasing accuracy and defense of allies.

This makes Astromechs extremely powerful in certain sorts of parties, acting as a Healer/Support class. I found they pair very well with the game's one Jedi character, who burns through AP and often needs healing, both of which Droids can provide easily. However, they have no offensive abilities unless you equip them with grenades, and even then will only get a few uses per Grenade equipped.

Can you get other types of Droid?

The player recruits a Droid in Star Wars Zero Company

(Image credit: EA)

No, there are no other types of Droid available to recruit in Star Wars Zero Company. Yes, M-3VO is a supporting character and there are plenty of different Droids present as enemies, such as the Star Wars Zero Company Destroyer Droid boss fight, but none that can be added to the team and uses in mission besides the standard Astromech droids.

For other colourful characters who can join the Operator roster, check out whether you should hire Cly Kullervo in Star Wars Zero Company?

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Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

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