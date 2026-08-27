Best choice for Gorga's Revenge in Star Wars Zero Company

The choice of Gorga's Revenge in Star Wars Zero Company is an early dilemma given to you about what to do with a traitor to one of the Hutts, and whether you should let him disappear or hand him over to Gorga. This is an early choice that is introducing you to the enormous amount of choices that you'll be making going forward in Star Wars Zero Company, so I'll explain exactly what this means and what the rewards involved are.
Should you let him disappear or hand him over in the Gorga's Revenge choice in Star Wars Zero Company?
Of the two choices in Gorga's RevengeIn Zero Company, I suggest that you take the choice to let him disappear, with the rewards laid out thusly:
Let him disappear.
Gain 3 Influence in Zone Cresh.
500 Credits.
Hand him over to Gorga.
Gain 5 Influence in Zone Jenth
There are not any longer term consequences beyond those rewards (beyond minor impacts on bonds with certain chaacters), and at this early phase in the game, it's more important to have the Credits than the small boost to reputation in a single sector.
That being said, it's not a huge deal either way. These are both offering very small rewards, and none of them are unique to this choice - you can make the money and the reputation back easily enough later on. What's more important is that this Choice Operation is more about establishing that you'll be making dozens of these choices across the course of the game, each one of which will have various impacts and rewards, as well as some that offer risks, potentially injuring the Operators that you assign to them.
That means that rather than a right or wrong choice, most of the time you'll have to look at your current situation and what you need (as well as what you're willing to stake) and pick accordingly.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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