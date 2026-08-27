How to recruit a Jedi in Star Wars Zero Company

To get a Jedi in Star Wars Zero Company is a bit fraught, as there's only one Jedi operator in the whole game, and if she gets killed in action, there's no replacing her. However, before we even get to that tension, you need to recruit and unlock this Padawan for your team, which I'll explain how to do in Zero Company below.
How to unlock Jedi Tel-Rea Vokoss in Star Wars Zero Company
To unlock the one Jedi character in Star Wars Zero Company, you simply need to progress the main story until you reach the mission "Smuggler's Den", as part of the "Jedi Undercover" quest chain. If you're solely focused on the story, you can reach this mission as early as Cycle 9.
Once you've completed the mission and completed the Star Wars Zero Company Droideka boss fight, the Jedi Padawan Tel-Rea Vokoss will be added as an operator to your team for no expense. Vokoss has a unique weapon in Star Wars Zero Company (a Lightsaber) and specialization (Jedi Padawan) that mean her playstyle and skills are different to any other character, gifted with incredible mobility and powerful melee attacks, as well as Force control powers that let her move enemies and deflect blaster shots.
Later on after recruiting Luco Bronc, Tel-Rea will also unlock a second unique specialization (Wayseeker), that enhances her abilities further. You can also unlock optional operations for her that grant her new Jedi Training powers to equip instead of utility items.
And yes, Tel-Rea Vokoss is the only Jedi in the game. You encounter others who serve as temporary allies in certain missions, but Vokoss is the only one who is added to Zero Company permanently, and who you can invest in. She's arguably one of the better best characters in Star Wars Zero Company as a result, though I'd argue not quite at the S-tier (see our attached guide for who is).
Can you get the Jedi back if she dies in Star Wars Zero Company?
If Tel-Rea Vokoss dies in a mission in Star Wars Zero Company and you've been playing with the standard permadeath option, there is no way to get another Jedi: she's unique and gone for the rest of your playthrough.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
So if you enjoy playing as Vokoss and using Force powers, you'll definitely want to be careful with her as a character, which is admittedly sometimes difficult for a melee character whose deflection power necessitates she regularly get shot at without cover.
Make sure you've got a character able to heal and support her (such as a Medic specialist or Star Wars Zero Company Droid with a Med-Pac), and make sure to send her to the Medbay if she's injured between missions. Force Sensitivity is arguably one of the best Talents in Star Wars Zero Company, but you have to understand how it works, or risk ruining everything.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.