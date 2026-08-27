What's the best specialization class for Hawks in Star Wars Zero Company?

There are multiple specializations in Star Wars Zero Company for players to choose between, acting essentially as the class for that character. Every character in the game has a single specialization attributed to them, and you can unlock a second specialization for them later in the campaign, effectively allowing them to multiclass.
However, what's most important is that you'll have to give Hawks, the player character and protagonist, a specialization class of their own. This can be changed later on if you have buyer's remorse, as we'll explain how to do below, but here's the best choice of class for Hawks in Star Wars Zero Company according to our experience with the game, and everything you need to know about the options on display.
Best specialization and class in Star Wars Zero Company
There are eight different specializations and classes for Hawks (and other characters) to choose from in Star Wars Zero Company, but I would say that the best option for Hawks specifically is one of the following three, in the following order of priority,
Gunslinger: Makes multiple low-damage shots per turn.
Scout: Generates Advantage (used for fuelling special abilities) and marks targets.
There's a few reasons to choose these specializations: firstly, it's worth considering that Hawks has to be in a lot of the game's most important missions, so you want a character who fits into any team build - and these are all versatile, useful contributions to any Zero Company team comp.
It's also worth mentioning that out of all the characters who will later join Zero Company, none of them have the specializations above, preventing the redundancy of having two identical skillsets on the same team.
Finally, all of these are just genuinely good classes in Zero Company. The medic gets massive improvements to healing over the standard Med-Pac, the Gunslinger can be incredibly powerful if you can equip per-shot buffs and weapon mods, and the Scout is a support role that means all your other characters can use their most powerful abilities as often as possible.
How to change specialization in Star Wars Zero Company
To change the class of Hawks or any other hired character in Zero Company, you simply need to do the following:
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Between missions, go to the Den.
At the back of the main room, past the Holotable, go to the counter marked "Personnel."
Scroll to the character whose specialization you want to change.
Go to the "Focus Tree" tab.
In the lower right corner of the screen will be an option marked "Change Specialization".
Keep in mind that you can only change the specialization of Hawks and hired operators, not story characters or Droids.Kabb, Trick, and other characters like that all have fixed specializations and talents that can't be changed.
How to unlock a second specialization
If players progress up until the point in the story where they first encounter Luco Bronc and complete the associated mission (which should take place roughly around Cycle 13-15). Once you return to the Den, you'll be able to give all characters a second specialization of your choice (with the exception of Droids and Jedi), and can customize and change them like you do anywhere else.
Certain characters pair very well with specific specializations. For example, Kabb being a melee character means he makes a very good Heavy (tank), as he's often in the middle of combat.
Here's a list of recommended secondary specializations for each character:
Kabb: Scoundrel / Heavy
Trick: Soldier / Heavy OR Assault
Jae Mordant: Assault / Medic
Cly Kullervo: Warrior / Assault
Luco Bronc: Sharpshooter / Scout
All Specializations and Classes
Below are all the classes in Zero Company, as well as the powers and abilities tied to each one:
Assault: Frontline fighter. Emphasis on mobility, short-range damage, and hitting enemies out of cover.
Gunslinger: Quick shot expert. Focuses on multiple attacks that can hit a wide array of targets, or concentrate them all on one enemy.
Heavy: Frontline tank. Can taunt enemies, counter attacks, increase their health and defensive stats.
Medic: Backline support. Can heal, buff, and rally allies nearby better than any other class.
Scoundrel: Versatile offense. Weakens enemies and increases damage done to them, marking targets and guaranteeing critical hits.
Scout: Support attacker. Grants the team increased Advantage, which can be spent for powerful attacks.
Sharpshooter: Backline sniper. Highly accurate marksman who focuses on range, overwatch, and landing guaranteed shots.
Soldier: Mid-to-close range aggression. Uses a mixture of gunfire and explosives, with a melee strike that can daze enemies.
Jedi Padawan Training: Melee, mobility, and control class, exclusive to the character Tel-Rea Vokoss, the only Star Wars Zero Company Jedi you can get. Unlocks Lightsaber attacks and Force powers.
Astromech Droid: Support class, exclusive to Droid personnel. No weapons, but gets multiple uses of utility items, can increase allies' accuracy, and grant characters Action Points. If you want to know how to unlock them, check out our guide on Astromech droids in Star Wars Zero Company.
It's hard to say that there's an empirical best specialization, as all of these classes are supposed to be part of a larger team that compliment each other. For more info on that, check out our guide on the best characters and team in Star Wars Zero Company.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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