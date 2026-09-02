As Lanterns continues to drop Green Lantern lore, DCU fans have a newfound respect for Superman's Guy Gardner

As Lanterns continues to air on HBO, DCU fans are learning a lot about what it takes to be a Green Lantern, which has given many a new respect for Superman's Guy Gardner.
In Lanterns episode 3, we see exactly what John Stewart had to go through to be considered for the Green Lantern Corps. Since he was a baby, John had to learn how to be fearless and missed out on a normal childhood in the process. He devoted his whole life to becoming the hero even though the mantle wasn't promised to him.
This has made fans see Guy Gardner in a whole new light, as he will no doubt have had to go through a similar process. All Lanterns have to abide by a very strict set of rules in order to protect Earth from extraterrestrial threats, or they could lose their title. Whereas heroes born with powers like Superman don't really have to worry about that.
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Upon rewatching the 2025 DCU Chapter One movie, the scene where Guy faces up to Superman, thinking he was actually sent from Krypton to destroy Earth, hits so much harder now. "It really clicked for me that Gardner isn’t just being cocky here. There’s actually something deeper going on," Said one fan on Twitter. "He’s overcoming the fear of getting absolutely pummeled by one of the most powerful beings in the world, and still chooses to stand his ground."
Another added, "After episode 3 of Lanterns, I’m seeing a lot of people question how Guy was eligible to receive a Green Lantern ring. This scene from Superman shows exactly why. He was ready to fight the world’s strongest meta-human. He might be a jerk, but he’s a fearless jerk and a good person at heart."
However, knowing that Guy has to stick to such rigid rules also makes his heroic stance against Boravia more impressive. "Lanterns confirmed that the Green Lanterns are instructed not to get involved in Earth conflicts, so Guy Gardner didn't lie to Lois in Superman," said another fan. "Guy was disobeying the Guardians' orders when he went to help the people of Boravia in the third act."
Lanterns are forbidden from getting involved in Earth-related matters. But we have already seen Hal Jordan insert himself into political issues in episode 3. During John's Marine mission, before he was a trainee Lantern, he was sent to kill a wanted criminal. However, just before he could take the shot, Hal flew in and abducted the criminal. This angered the Guardians and made them want to replace him.
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Lanterns continues to release weekly. See our Lanterns release schedule for exact timings. For more, read our Lanterns review and our breakdown of how to watch DC movies in order.