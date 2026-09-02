James Gunn teases a fan-favorite Peacemaker character will return in the DCU

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Everyone's favorite Peacemaker character could return

Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase aka Vigilante in Peacemaker season 2
(Image credit: HBO Max)

A year after Peacemaker season 2 wrapped up on HBO Max, James Gunn has teased a fan-favorite character could return.

When a fan on Threads asked Gunn to tell them they could see more Adrian Chase, AKA Vigilante, in something, Gunn simply replied: "Ok"

Nothing has been confirmed about the future of the Peacemaker show, though we do know that the storyline season 2 set up, revolving around the titular anti-hero stranded in Salvation, will continue to be relevant to the DCU.

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So, it's unclear just when we might see Vigilante again, though it seems, judging by Gunn's response, that he does have a future.

One place we could see Vigilante again is Man of Tomorrow, which is arriving next year as a quasi-sequel to 2025's Superman. The film already has a stacked cast, including David Corenswet's Clark Kent, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, Adriana Arjona's Maxima (though fans think she'll be Wonder Woman), Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl.

The film recently wrapped filming, and fans think one of the behind the scenes photos shared to mark the occasion has a connection to Salvation.

Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle will also be returning, and he recently spoke about his comeback.

"There's never a guarantee with anything, bro," he shared. "I mean, you know this, stuff flips on a dime, and I know that it's not always like a merit-based system. So, there's so much that's out of my control, but I am just the most humbled of James and the greater DC team for folding us in, Indiana Jones style."

Next up for DC, however, is Clayface, which arrives this October 23, while Lanterns continues on HBO. Check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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