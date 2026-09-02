Avengers: Secret Wars casts A Quiet Place star in a "key role", and Marvel fans have two very convincing theories

A Quiet Place actor Noah Jupe has reportedly been cast in a secret role in Avengers: Secret Wars. The character will reportedly be a "key part" in the upcoming Marvel movie, and fans have been sharing their theories.
The news was first reported by Deadline who confirmed production on the movie is set to begin later this year. Jupe began his career as a child actor in projects like The Night Manager, The Undoing and A Quiet Place, and has recently starred in Hamnet and Lady in the Lake. Interestingly, he's also appeared opposite Jean Grey star Sadie Sink before too with the pair starring in a production of Romeo and Juliet on Broadway.
While his role is being kept secret at the moment, Marvel fans have already begun speculating about who he could be playing – and one theory has me convinced. Posting on Twitter, several fans have pointed out how much Jupe looks like Beyonder in the Marvel comics. Check it out yourself.
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Beyonder plays a big part in the Secret Wars story in the comics. Described as childlike (which could explain casting a young actor), he's a villain who sends the MCU heroes to a planet known as Battleworld, where they're trapped and must fight a horde of villains. This location may have even been set up in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene too.
"Lookalike beyond words," one fan wrote on Twitter while another added: "Hmmm, Beyonder, is that you?" A third tweeted: "He looks like he’s from beyond who knows who."
Another big theory is that he could be an aged-up Franklin Richards. We met the young boy in Fantastic Four and he appeared opposite Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in that movie's post-credits scene. While we do expect the character to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, he's not yet been announced. Could we see an older version in Secret Wars? It certainly seems likely…
Other fans have also been pointing out his resemblance to Reed Richards star Pedro Pascal. "I could definitely see him as Pedro's son," one wrote on Reddit, while another added: "I could see it. You couldn't fault anyone for thinking he's Pedro Pascal's son irl." More suggestions include an X-Men character, Iceman, or Molecule Kid.
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We haven't heard too much about Avengers: Secret Wars yet, as the events will likely be set up in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters later this year. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.