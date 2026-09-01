Despite saying he'd love to return, Eternals star Kit Harington says he doesn't think Marvel has "any plan" to bring him back

Eternals star Kit Harington loved the setup for his character's future in the MCU, but he doesn't think it will ever happen.
The actor played Dane Whitman in the 2021 movie, and in the post-credits scene he was seen opening a box containing the Ebony Blade. Mahershala Ali's Blade then asked him if he was "ready", setting him up for his transformation into Marvel comic book character Black Knight.
However, we've yet to see his character return, and Marvel's Blade movie has also since fallen through. Harington was recently asked if there was still a part of the character that he'd like to explore.
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"I mean I'd love to," he replied to MovieWeb. "I don't think there's any plan to, I hate to break it to you, but I think he's a wicked character. There's a part of him that, that whole Ebony Blade stuff where the more he kills, the more he gets, the more addicted. I think he's such a great parable of addiction. I think he's someone who starts good, goes bad, and I think it's great. But we'll see; I don't know if there's any plan."
The Eternals set up a whole load of storylines which have seemingly been lost in the Marvel ether. Harry Styles notably appeared in one of the other post-credits scenes as Thanos' brother Eros. However, that was the one and only time we saw the musician appear in the MCU.
Kevin Feige has also confirmed there are no plans to make a sequel to the movie, and the main characters have not yet appeared in any other films. With plans for the MCU all leading to Avengers: Doomsday and the introduction of a new generation of X-Men, it does seem unlikely we'll see Black Knight any time soon.
Harington is being kept busy, though, with his upcoming role in the second season of the HBO Harry Potter series. He's taking over from Nicholas Hoult as Gilderoy Lockhart, a role he previously played in the Audible audiobook recordings.
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