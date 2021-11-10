Eternals writers talk *that* cameo – and how he could be to blame for Thanos

Eternals writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo have talked about a new character's connection to Thanos. Major spoilers ahead!

In the Eternals post-credits scene, Harry Styles is introduced as Thanos' brother Eros, AKA Starfox. According to the Firpos, he could be to blame for Thanos' villainy.

"For the sake of this movie as a film, we really just decided to tell this story, and maybe when we get out into the cosmos you might... I mean, we're literally meeting Thanos' actual brother at the end of the film, and I think there's room for Eros – well, Harry [Styles] – to have a conversation about that," Kaz Firpo told Screen Rant.

"I think that Starfox is a lot responsible for why Thanos is the way he is, to have that... all jokes aside, to have this perfect brother who can make anyone fall in love with him? It does something to you. So I hope we get to see a little bit more of that in number two."

The Eternals cast also spoke to Entertainment Weekly, and revealed Styles filmed a longer scene that didn't make the cut, which included Lauren Ridloff's Makkari and the Celestial Arishem. "We shot a scene that involved Harry, and we were all sitting around in the Domo looking at Arishem with our eyes, and so we're supposed to close them," Ridloff explained, adding that Styles offered to tap her on the shoulder as a cue every time filming stopped, to save her interpreter running over (Ridloff is Deaf).

It remains to be seen how Styles will fit into the wider MCU, but for now, his entrance is certainly exciting.

The next MCU project to hit our screens will be Hawkeye, which lands on Disney Plus this November 24. In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.