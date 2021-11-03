Eternals sequel is not a "must-have", according to Marvel producer

Don't expect an Eternals sequel anytime soon – producer Nate Moore has said that it's a standalone movie.

"It's not something that is a must-have," Moore told The Toronto Sun when asked about any potential sequels. "Obviously, we have ideas of where we could go, but there isn't a hard and fast rule where we have to have three of these things and this is the first," Moore said of potential sequels, adding that, "If you just watch Eternals, you can enjoy Eternals, you can understand Eternals and you're good to go."

The movie, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, follows a group of ancient aliens who’ve been living secretly on earth for millennia, and the movie also introduces a new threat, The Deviants, who the titular gang is responsible for protecting humanity from.

"We felt like there was enough story that it could be a contained universe," the producer added. "We definitely have ideas of how things can cross over later. But this movie with 10 characters and Dane Whitman and the Celestials and the Deviants, there was enough for us to play with."

Dane Whitman is played by Kit Harington, while the Eternals are played by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh.