Thunderbolts isn't a Black Widow sequel, but it's a part of the story: "It's important to everyone to preserve that legacy of something that emotionally meant so much to people"

Thunderbolts* isn't a Black Widow sequel, says director Jake Schreier, but the Marvel movie preserves its legacy with Red Guardian and Yelena Belova's relationship.

"Without giving away too much, a lot of what David [Harbour] and Florence [Pugh] are working with as material in this movie relates to that past relationship," Schreier says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, April 23.

"And there's resonance to that, so I think it's important to everyone to preserve that legacy of something that emotionally meant so much to people, and make sure that we refer to that in the right way, and we protect it and make sure that it means something."

When asked if Thunderbolts* is pulling threads from that movie in particular, Shreier adds, "I think we're pulling from all of their histories and then trying to tell something new. I don't think that it feels like a Black Widow sequel. I think it feels like it's a sampling of people from different parts [of this universe]. It's definitely a part of our story but it's not the driving force that leads into this film."

The upcoming Marvel movie follows the titular group, which includes Yelena and Red Guardian, as they're forced into a dangerous mission that could bring them all redemption – just as long as they work together. Alongside Pugh and Harbour, the cast also includes Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and Lewis Pullman.

Thunderbolts* releases on May 1 in the UK and May 2 in the US.

