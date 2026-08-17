Every Green Lantern mentioned in Lanterns so far

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An ongoing list of the many interplanetary heroes mentioned in DCU's Lanterns TV show

Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in Lanterns
(Image credit: HBO Max)

The first episode of Lanterns has arrived, and it's getting real comic book-accurate up in here.

The new DCU series follows Green Lantern Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his trainee John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) as they travel to Rushville, Nebraska in order to solve an intergalactic mystery. And if you saw Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner on the cast list for the new series, you can bet he won't be the only Green Lantern we see or hear mentioned throughout the show.

Below is an ongoing list of every Green Lantern from the comics mentioned in the show, beginning with one we've seen in another live-action Green Lantern project... But be warned: there are spoilers for Lanterns episode 1 below!

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For more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, as well as our list of all the upcoming DC movies in the works.

Abin Sur

Abin Sur in Green Lantern: The Animated Series

(Image credit: DC)

In Lanterns episode 1, Hal tells John part of the story of how he became the Green Lantern. He said a dying alien with a pink face and bald head (who he dubbed 'Pinko') gave him the ring, and that the alien managed to croak out his real name: "Abin Sur."

We love a comic book-accurate moment, as Abin Sur is indeed the predecessor to Hal Jordan. In DC comic history, Sur was the Green Lantern of Space Sector 2814 in the mid-1860s before he was attacked by a being known as the Legion, and was forced to make an emergency landing on Earth. He used the ring to search for the next Green Lantern, which first led him to Clark Kent, but seeing how he isn't native to Earth, the ring selected Hal Jordan next.

While we don't see Sur in live-action in Lanterns, we certainly saw him in the 2011 Green Lantern movie, played by Temuera Morrison. Of course, we could always see Sur in a flashback in a later episode of Lanterns.

Lanterns is streaming now on HBO Max. For more, check out our Lanterns review and stay up to date with the Lanterns release schedule.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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