Sean Gunn says Maxwell Lord will return "more than once" in the DCU but brother James Gunn won't allow him to discuss "where or when"

Sean Gunn says we can expect to see Maxwell Lord again in the DCU soon, but that his brother, DC co-CEO James Gunn, won't let him say when.
"I've also gotten the okay to say... I text my brother, I'm like, 'What can I say and what can't I say?' And we will be seeing Maxwell Lord again... more than once," Gunn said on The Brandon Davis Show. "But I am not allowed to say where or when, but that character has been a part of what I've been sort of working on, and I love playing that character."
Pedro Pascal first portrayed Maxwell Lord in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, but was recast once James and Peter Safran took control of DC Studios in 2022. Sean has played Maxwell Lord in Peacemaker season 2, and had a brief appearance in Superman. It's possible that we'll see him in the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, as well as the upcoming mockumentary The People v Gorilla Grodd.
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As of right now, Max Lord is a jerk billionaire, but he isn't the full-blown supervillain we've seen him become throughout various DC comics. He gets mind control powers in the 1988-1989 comic book event Invasion!, which saw all of the DC heroes come together to defeat a deadly alien foe.
Next up for DC is Clayface, which hits theaters on October 23, while Lanterns continues on HBO. Check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.
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