Adidas just dropped an entire Pokémon collection hitting everyone from Pikachu to Charmander

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Superstar II, I choose you

Adidas Pokemon collection sneakers on a dark blue background
(Image credit: Future)

Adidas's limited edition Pokémon collection has hit the wilds, and with low and mid Superstar IIs and Control 5s taking center stage. The full roster comprises six adult designs mainly concentrated around the low Superstar shape, with additional kids options throwing some good old fashioned Sambas into the mix as well. The best part? At the time of writing everything's still in stock at Adidas's own site.

There's a good selection of sneakers and apparel up for grabs here, but the highlight has to be that bold yellow set of Pikachu-toting Superstar II Mids. One of the more expensive options at $180, the chunkier shape has been taken over by a silicon electric-type perched on the mid-cut. Combine that with the tactile pony hair upper material and the included lace charms and you've got yourself a classic collector's staple.

You don't need to shell out the full $180 for a look at Adidas's Pokémon collection. Cheaper Superstar II low designs start at $110 in adults sizes, with an equally fluffy Pikachu design and a fire-breathing Charmander flourish as well.

Chunkier Control 5s are reserved for Gengar and Rayquaza, sporting a chunkier purple and green (respectively) aesthetic but still shipping with their Pokémon's lace charms as well.

Stock is holding out for now, but if the best Pokémon merch drops of the last few months have taught us anything it's that things are going to move fast here. Between resellers charging three-figures for empty donut boxes and Pokémon Polaroid pre-orders selling out in minutes, anything with that Pokéball stamp is moving hot right now.

We're also showing you where to buy the Pokemon 30th Celebration set and showing you your exclusive first look at new Delta Reign cards.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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