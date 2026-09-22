This new Pokemon card from Delta Reign is 'shockingly' powerful, get an exclusive first look here

It's time to play "Who's that Pokemon?" again, because we've got an exclusive Pokemon card reveal for the upcoming Delta Reign set.
If I wanted to go full dad mode on you, I could say it's an 'electrifying' announcement – shocking, even. However, I'll spare you some time and cut to the chase. This Pokemon card reveal is downright beautiful, not to mention powerful... though that strength comes with a catch. Enter Raikou ex.
Illustrated by Oku (an artist whose Pokemon cards show off a painterly style and rich, vivid color), it's clear from one look that Raikou ex isn't to be trifled with. This Legendary Pokemon is charging through a gorge on the back of lightning strikes, and it feels like it's been added to a centuries-old landscape painting you'd find in some stately home. It certainly feels like a departure for one of the best card games anyway, and I think that's why it's so attention-grabbing.
That intimidating nature is reflected in its abilities, with an attack that deals a whopping 200 damage in one go. To keep things fair, there's a catch; on a tails coin flip, Raikou ex can't attack again during your next turn. Plus, your opponent takes 2 Prize cards if they defeat Raikou ex. It's a big risk, with a big reward.
Still, at least their other power might soften the blow. If you go first, 'Thunder-Clad' allows you to search the deck for an Energy card that attaches to Raikou ex on your first turn. You're not going to have this chance every game, true. But when you do, it'll get the ball rolling quickly.
Speaking of which, it's worth watching out for pre-orders over the next few weeks. While I've not yet seen them in the wild, we can't be far off. I'd keep a very close eye on Miniature Market if you're based in the US and Amazon UK for those across the pond as a result. They tend to be reliable sources of cards at a reasonable price, in my experience. Sure, you'll find stock at Walmart and the like. But they tend to overcharge.
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OK, that's enough electric-themed puns for now. I'll see myself out.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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